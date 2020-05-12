Eileen Goeman
1925 - 2020
Eileen Goeman, 94, of Sioux Falls, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born and raised in Wisconsin and has lived in Sioux Falls since 1989. She married Floyd Goeman of the Sioux Falls area in 1989; Floyd passed away in 2013. Eileen and Floyd enjoyed golfing, dancing and winters in Texas. She is survived by sons Frank Ertmer, Tom (Bobbi) Ertmer, and James (Susan) Ertmer; daughter Cynthia (Mike) Norten; stepson Allan (Kay) Goeman; stepdaughter Mary (Jerry) Martineau; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Heritage Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.

Published in KELOLAND on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
