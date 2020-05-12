Eileen Goeman, 94, of Sioux Falls, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born and raised in Wisconsin and has lived in Sioux Falls since 1989. She married Floyd Goeman of the Sioux Falls area in 1989; Floyd passed away in 2013. Eileen and Floyd enjoyed golfing, dancing and winters in Texas. She is survived by sons Frank Ertmer, Tom (Bobbi) Ertmer, and James (Susan) Ertmer; daughter Cynthia (Mike) Norten; stepson Allan (Kay) Goeman; stepdaughter Mary (Jerry) Martineau; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Heritage Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.

