Екатерина Петровна Сазонова, 89 лет, умерла 4 июня 2020 года в мирном окружении семьи в своем доме в Су-Фолс, Южная Дакота. Екатерина родилась 9 февраля 1931 года у родителей Елены и Петра Макаренко в Красноярском крае, Сибирь, Россия. У нее было два брата и три сестры, . Она вышла замуж за Валентина Сазонова в ноябре 1957 года. Екатерине пришлось тяжело работать в шахтах и ​​воспитывать 7 детей; старшим из них является Сергей, за ним следуют Нина, Александер, Виктор, Римма, Елена и самый младший Андрей. В 1988 году Екатерина и Валентин со всей семьей имигрировали в Америку, где они с Божьей помощью построили новую для них незнакомую жизнь.Они имеют 25 внуков и 13 правнуков. У нее было большое сердце, и она показала это, помогая , нуждающимся; сиротам и престарелым людям. Екатерина любила Иисуса и служила ему в жизни. Мы знаем,что она встретилась с тем кого она любила и служила своей жизнью.







Ekaterina Petrovna Sazonov, 89, died June 4, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family at her home at her home in Sioux Falls, SD. Mrs. Sazonov was born on February 9, 1931 to parents Elena and Peter Makarenka in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Siberia, Russia. She had two brothers and three sisters, being the youngest in the family. She got married to Valentin Grigorevich Sazonov in November 1957. Ekaterina had a difficult life working in the mines and raising 7 children; the eldest being Sergey followed by Nina, Alex, Vitaly, Rimma, Elena and the youngest Andrey. In 1988 Ekaterina and Valentin migrated to American, where they built a wonderful and humble life and had 25 grandkids and 13 great grand children. She had a big heart and showed it by giving everything she could to those in need; sending kids in orphans by giving gifts and helped the elderly.

