Ellen Marie "Izzie" Larson, 62, died peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Ellen Kell was born March 8, 1958 in Tumut, New South Wales, Australia to Gary and Robyn (Hannan) Kell. Over the years, Ellen lived with her family in Tumut, Canberra and Wagga Wagga, Australia. After graduation from Grade 12, she held jobs ranging from shop clerk to waitress before joining the Royal Australian Army. During her RAA stint, she served in both the Military Police and Ordinance Corps. Following her Army enlistment, she attended University enrolled in the Nursing Program. Following graduation, she held positions at several hospitals and elder care facilities. Later she went on to medical lab work as a phlebotomist and pathology testing technician and manager.



She moved to the USA in 2011, and was married to Rick Larson that spring, residing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Izzie embraced her adopted country with passion and energy. She initially put her medical experience to good use as a volunteer at Sanford Children's Hospital. Soon, after visiting a local Casey's Convenience Store and apparently making quite an impression, she was offered a position. She had a vivacious personality and nearly all that met her definitely remember her! In 2012, after mastering left seat driving, Ellen was offered a position with the State of South Dakota as a Driver's License Examiner. She really enjoyed the job and took great pride in serving. Izzie loved her state co-workers. Due to declining health, Izzie medically retired from state employment in the fall of 2015.



Izzie is survived by husband Rick, father-in law Phil Larson and stepsons Ben and Daniel; grandson Jameson, son Nick (Nakita) Grentell and grandson Noah of Wagga Wagga, NSW, Australia, daughters Rachel Gannis, Renee Turner and Sheree Turner and Sister Caroline Palin of Canberra, brothers Rick Kell, Peter Kell, half-sister Raelene, and half-brother Garry, along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews all of Australia. She is preceded in passing by son, Thomas, her parents, Gary and Robyn, a sister, Lindy and half-brother Gregory.



Her family is forever grateful for all the caregivers, friends and family that helped during her long journey. Services will be held at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD on Monday, Nov. 30th at 6:00 PM and will be available for viewing online. Ellen will be interred at her final resting place in Norwood Park Memorial Gardens in Mitchell, ACT, near Canberra, Australia surrounded by her mother, father and sister Lindy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store