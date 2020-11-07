Emilie Agnes Moore, 87, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.



Emilie Agnes Moore was born on December 25, 1932 at Clarkson, NE to Frank Sr. and Antonia (Jindra) Cerny. She was raised in Nebraska, attending high school and then entering the Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne. After college, Emilie was a teacher in a country school in rural Nebraska. On June 23, 1954 she was united in marriage to Marvin Mark Moore at Clarkson, NE. After marrying, Emilie left teaching to become a full-time mother to her five children.



As the children grew older, Emilie re-entered the workforce holding various positions until choosing to become the editor of the Beresford Republic (Beresford, SD) and the Elkton Record (Elkton, SD). Emilie enjoyed her role, since she was able to meet new people and have unique experiences.



For nearly 40 years, Emilie was known as the Avon lady. Avon soon became Emilie's passion, as she continued to sell while the family moved throughout the Midwest. Her joy originated from visiting homes and enjoying a cup of coffee with her customers.



Upon retirement, Emilie and her husband would travel visiting their children and friends across the US. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf, was a long-time member of Gamma Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and various community organizations, and the Arizona sunshine.



Grateful for having shared her life are her brother Frank (Patty), Decatur, IL; five children, Debra (Kenneth) Bethke, El Paso, TX, Michael (Jacki), Spearfish, SD, Kevin (Beth), Sioux Falls, and Teresa (special friend Kevin Frazier), Glendale, CA; ten grandchildren, Hillary, Abby Jo, Jeffrey, Thomas, Ashley, Brigham, Tyler, Kayla, Ashlee, and Anthony; and three great granddaughters, Sophia, Palmer, and Tilly Jo. She was preceded in death by parents, loving husband Marvin, son Terry, and a sister Adeline.



Celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.



Condolences may be sent to Teresa Moore: 1043 Winchester Ave Apt 11, Glendale, CA 91201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store