Esther Tetrault
1929 - 2020
Esther Tetrault, age 90 of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Monument Health Care in Rapid City. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. No services will be held. Esther is survived by her daughters, Carol Larive of Belle Fourche and Judi Clodi of Colorado; her son, Donald Tetrault of Hoopston IL; 3 sisters, Evelyn, Bonnie,, Helen; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Published in KELOLAND on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3320
