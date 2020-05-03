Or Copy this URL to Share

Esther Tetrault, age 90 of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Monument Health Care in Rapid City. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. No services will be held. Esther is survived by her daughters, Carol Larive of Belle Fourche and Judi Clodi of Colorado; her son, Donald Tetrault of Hoopston IL; 3 sisters, Evelyn, Bonnie,, Helen; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

