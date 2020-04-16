|
|
Eva M. Myers, 84, of Cushing, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City.
Eva was born on March 20, 1936 in Berlin, North Dakota, the daughter of Leo and Ludwina (Geffre) Dunn.
On September 26, 1953, Eva was united in marriage to Merwin Brown. To this union, five children were born, Fay, Joyce, Catherine, Sharon, and Alan. Merwin passed away on October 24, 1988. Eva married John Myers on August 11, 1990 in Jefferson.
Eva worked as a CNA for many years in different nursing homes in California, Colorado, Iowa and South Dakota. She later worked for IBP in Dakota City, NE for several years before working in Elk Point-Jefferson school as a custodian until she retired. Upon her retirement, she and John moved to Cushing, Iowa with her daughter, Joyce. John preceded her in death on December 7, 2017.
Survivors are her children, Fay Miller of Anthon, Iowa, Joyce (Keith) Sevening of Cushing, Iowa, Catherine (Brad) Hamlin of Torrington, WY, and Sharon Brown of Elk Point; 9 grandchildren, Everts Miller, Chad (Christy) Miller, Dawn (Darrell) Hadley, Tammy (Eric) Boock, Michael (Kim) Sevening, Stephanie O'Connell, Christopher and Elizabeth Hamlin, and Christina Ludwigs; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 3 step-children, Mike (Yolanda) Myers of Eau Claire, WI, Lori (John) Carrillo of Pahrump, NV., and Danny Myers of Sioux City, IA; 7 step-grandchildren; four brothers, Charles (Michelle) Dunn, Francis (Colleen) Dunn, Arthur (Dorothy) Dunn, Bruce Dunn; 5 sisters, Louise (Fran) Lux, Jean Coleman, Darlene Yockey, Julie Sadler, Mary (John) Castro; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Eva was preceded in death by her son, Alan Brown, two husbands, Merwin Brown and John Myers; her grandson, James Miller; her parents, her son-in law, Royce Miller, her step-daughter, Carla Myers; four brothers, Alois, Leonard, Paul, and Anthony Dunn; her sister, Ella Bahmer.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date when the risk of COVID-19 is over.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 16, 2020