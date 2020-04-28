|
Evelyn M. Johnson, 82, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Vermillion passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Evelyn was born on September 6, 1937 in Vermillion, the daughter of Lester Gray and Ida May Brown. She attended Vermillion High School.
She was married to Robert Johnson on April 1, 1955. They were blessed with six children, Susan, Rhonda, Lonnie, Ramona, Robbie, and Idalesta. She received her GED at Western Iowa Tech in 1972.
She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved growing her flowers and going to play BINGO and traveling.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert of Sioux Falls; her four children, Susan (Earl) McKenzie of Superior, WI, Lonnie (Patti) Johnson of Brandon, SD, Robbie Johnson of Sioux Falls, and Idalesta(Keith) Boyd of Sioux Falls; one brother, Leroy Brown of Irene, SD; one Sister-in-law Ella of Vermillion; and her grandchildren, Heidi, Cori, Kristin, Holli, Jeremy, Adam, Zach, Beau, Max, Seth, Josh, Jeremy, Jeniah, Jesse, Ashlee, Jalen, Kyler, Taryn, Derrick, Calvin, Rhonda, Reid. And 45 great grandchildren and Son in Law David Lande
And her very special friend Robert Ulrich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Ida (Brown) Gray; her daughters, Rhonda Johnson and Ramona Lande; her brothers, Lonnie Gray and Melvin Gray; her sisters, Gladys Rasmussen, and Betty Bye.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 28, 2020