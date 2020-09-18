Evelyn (Olawsky) VerWey, age 93, passed away on September 17, 2020 surrounded by family. Born to Mayme and Emil Olawsky on May 5, 1927 in Parkston SD, Evelyn was raised on their farm near Corsica with three brothers; Marvin, Raymond and Donald. She continued her education at the South Dakota Beauty Academy in Sioux Falls. After graduation in 1950 she was awarded the top honor in hairstyling by the South Dakota Hair Dressers Association and became a beautician for over 40 years appreciated for spoiling her many patrons.Evelyn was baptized, confirmed and married at St John's Lutheran Church in Dimock, SD. She and her husband of 67 years, John, have been active members of Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls since it was formed in 1954. She loved to sing in the choir, participate in Altar Guild and Circle. For years she used her remarkable talents with other church members to cut and stitch many memorable quilts which were donated to community organizations.With embroidery, crocheting and knitting Evelyn's hands were always busy creating something special for others. A wonderful cook and baker she rarely needed a recipe. Once their children and families settled on the east and west coasts, she so enjoyed a good road trip to visit family and explore nature's beauty.Evelyn is survived by her husband John, son Jeff (Theresa) of Seattle, daughter Lisa Wilson of Roanoke, VA and son Paul (Marian) of Davis, CA along with six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.As we celebrate Evelyn, we respect the health of family and friends. A visitation with no family present will be held on Sunday, September 20th from 2:30 – 4pm. A private funeral service for the family will be held on Monday, September 21st with committal to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. You can join the funeral service on-line at the Zoom link listed below.In lieu of flowers and to honor Evelyn's legacy, memorials may be gifted in her name to Hope Lutheran Church. Cards and memories can be sent to John VerWey, 4312 W Creekside Circle, Unit 118, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Topic: Evelyn VerWeyTime: Sep 21, 2020 01:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom Meeting