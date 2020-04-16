|
|
Parkston – Evelyn Wenzel, 98, went to her heavenly home Friday, April 3 at Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private, family visitation and committal service in the coming days. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
Evelyn Wenzel was born February 10, 1922 to William and Anna (Sperlich) Moege on the family farm in Douglas County, SD. After the passing of her father at a very young age, her mother married Carl Koehn who became her 2nd father. Evelyn was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church west of Dimock. She grew up on the farm and attended Washington Township country school through the 8th grade. She was united in marriage to Max Wenzel on September 5, 1940 at her parents' farm by Rev. Hempel. The couple farmed until moving into Parkston, SD in 1969. Because Evelyn was always trying to better herself, she obtained her GED. Beginning in 1969, she worked for the Good Samaritan Society and eventually Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston as a CNA, retiring at the age of 94. During this time, she was honored in the Argus Leader for being the oldest active CNA in South Dakota and was awarded a prestigious award from Avera for her compassionate caregiving. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School as well as belonging to the LWML. She enjoyed sending and receiving greeting cards and loved to cook and bake, especially kuchen. Evelyn went to her heavenly home Friday, April 3, 2020 at Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston at the age of 98.
Grateful for having shared her life are her 2 children: Gerry (Jan) Wenzel of Parkston and Barb Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD; 3 grandchildren: Mark Wenzel of Mitchell, SD; Jodi (Dr. David) Gubbrud of St. Paul, MN; and Kristi (Todd) Hoekstra of Sioux Falls; 5 great-grandchildren, Alissa Hoekstra, Dalton Hoekstra, Sam Gubbrud, Jon Gubbrud, and Ellie Gubbrud; and a sister, Leona Reimnitz of Parkston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max; a grandson, Chad Wenzel; and great-grandson, Joe Gubbrud.
Memorials would be preferred in lieu of flowers and may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Main Street Living.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 16, 2020