Faye Elaine (Pranger) Blunck
1929 - 2020
Faye Elaine Blunck, 91, of Platte, SD passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Platte Care Center Avera. Visitation will be held at Olive Presbyterian Church Monday evening, Nov 30, from 6-8pm. Her funeral service will be Dec. 1 at 10:30am, followed by her burial at the Platte City Cemetery. Lunch will follow at the church. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. The Funeral will be live-streamed under "Photos and Videos" on the funeral home website or through "Mount Funeral Homes" Facebook page.

Faye E. (Pranger) Blunck was born on April 16, 1929 to Harm and Nellie J. (VanZee) Pranger at the family farm in Charles Mix County, SD. She was lovingly known to her family as "Tempe." She attended country grade school at Castalia, graduated from Platte High School in 1948, and completed her education at Southern State Teacher's College in Springfield, SD eventually earning her bachelor's degree. Faye began her 38-year teaching career as a country school elementary teacher at Carroll and Darlington, then from 1963 to 1992 at Platte Public School teaching 8th grade and 6th grade. She would be known as a tough but fair educator, becoming many students' favorite teacher! After retiring from education, Faye took on the joy of child care for 2 special families.

On August 1, 1975 Faye was united in marriage to Clarence Wesley Blunck in Platte, SD. She was a member of the Olive Presbyterian Church and Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Post #115 Auxiliary. In her younger days, Faye was an avid bowler (which is where she met Clarence). She loved playing cards, especially cribbage and pitch. Faye enjoyed cooking and baking, and she will be remembered for her delicious homemade bread, buns and cinnamon rolls. Her grandchildren were great joys in her life.

Grateful for having shared in Faye's life: her husband of over 45 years, Clarence Blunck of Platte, SD; 3 children: Rob (Cindy) Reiser of Platte, SD, Janelle Reiser of Mitchell, SD and Joe Reiser of Vermillion, SD; 3 stepchildren: Rod (Jan) Blunck of Pella, IA, Denise (Rod) Matthews of Dubuque, IA and Jeff Blunck of Loveland, CO; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren; two brothers: Jack Pranger of Platte, SD and Bill (Linda) Pranger of New Lenox, IL; along with many nieces and nephews.

Faye was preceded in death by: an infant son; parents, Harm and Nellie Pranger; two brothers: Harm Jr. (Blanche) Pranger and Victor (Deke) Pranger; one sister, Janet (Willard) Woerpel; sister-in-law, Donna Pranger; stepson, Paul Blunck; step daughter-in-law, Lisa Blunck; and step grandson, Adam Blunck.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Faye's honor may be directed to: Platte Care Center Avera, PO Box 200, Platte, SD 57369.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.

Published in KELOLAND from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Funeral Home
520 S Main St
Platte, SD 57369
(605) 337-3857
