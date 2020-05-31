Fayola Gaspar
1922 - 2020
Fayola Gaspar, 98, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020.

Fayola (Henrich) Gaspar was born March 17, 1922 to Fred and Elizabeth (Birnbaum) Henrich in Dell Rapids, South Dakota. She attended Mount Hope Country School and graduated from Dell Rapids High School in 1940. She went on to study at Augustana College and Dakota State Teachers College majoring in Elementary and Secondary Education with an emphasis in English and Social Sciences. Fayola taught in the Sioux Falls, Chester, Dell Rapids and West Central school districts. Her passion as a teacher, band director and principal was the importance of education and the development of her students' potential.

On August 17, 1948, Fayola was united in marriage to Leo Gaspar at St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church in Huntimer, South Dakota. They made their home on a farm west of Colton where they raised their three children. As a family, they enjoyed traveling and camping throughout the United States and Canada. Fayola also served as the organist and music director at St. Joseph's in Huntimer. In 1978, Fayola and Leo moved to Sioux Falls where they enjoyed dancing in square dance clubs, volunteering at the St. Francis House and participating in numerous church organizations. She was a proud member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas for over 65 years.

Fayola's life was centered on her Catholic faith, her church and her family. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother whose greatest joy came from making her loved ones happy. She was exceptionally creative and enjoyed baking intricate cakes, music, flower gardening and playing cards. Her grandchildren will fondly remember painting ceramics and playing many competitive games of Hearts together. Above all, Fayola will be remembered as a woman of deep faith and her devotion to praying, especially the Divine Mercy.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son Gary (Cynthia) Gaspar of Sioux Falls, SD and daughter Carole Dr. (Mark) Thibault of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Neil Gaspar, Carl Gaspar, Nicholas Thibault, Claire (Nicolas) Wallin, Nadine Thibault (Christian Murray), Peter Thibault and Jack Thibault; great-grandchildren Emilia and Leo Wallin; sisters Lois (Dennis) Fischer, Donna Keller, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; son, Steven; brother and sisters, Earl Henrich, Colleen Henrich and Verlynn Anderson; and brother-in-law William 'Bill' Keller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Fayola's favorite charities can be sent to: Leo and Fayola Gaspar Endowment for Sioux Falls Catholic Schools or St Francis House

Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Time: May 29, 2020 02:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/97317515581

Due to COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private Mass and burial.

Published in KELOLAND on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Mrs. Gaspar was my FAVORITE teacher in high school. Sending sympathy and prayers to her family.
Joyce Herbst
May 29, 2020
Mrs Gaspar was one of my favorite teachers at West Central. She was strict but a great teacher. I invited her to my High School Graduation party and was so excited when she came. Her teaching helped me through my college writing courses and gave me confidence as a writer. Wonderful lady. My sympathy to her family.
Cheryl Ginsbach Prunty
Cheryl Prunty
Student
May 28, 2020
Mrs. Gasper was one of my favorite teachers at Humboldt and West Central. She was able to be strict with a smile. She encouraged every student and took special interest in those who struggled. I do not remember very many of my high school teachers however she is one I never forgot. She instilled in me a love of the English language and literature. Heaven has gained a loving caring teacher. My condolences to her family and friends. Kathleen
Kathleen Ackermann (Ginsbach)
Student
May 28, 2020
Our condolences & prayers to Mrs. Gaspar's family. She was my Freshmen English teacher at West Central. I remember she was all business, but also had a good sense of humor. When I read her obituary, I found myself wondering how many students she taught in her career! Must be in the thousands! I am grateful to say she was my teacher. Rest in Peace Mrs Gaspar!
Gary Sieverding
Student
May 28, 2020
I had the good fortune to reconnect with Mrs. Gaspar while she was at Prince of Peace. I inquired about her many years as a teacher and she related wonderful stories that revealed how sharp she still was and the wisdom she had as she gave some tips and best practices for me to relay to my daughter who had begun teaching. I told her she should write a book on her teaching experiences. May God reward her!
Betty Irvine
Student
May 28, 2020
Mrs. Gasper was one of my English teachers at West Central High School. I was an editor of our yearbook in 1971, and we dedicated the yearbook to her that year saying, in part, She is devoted to her students both in and out of the classroom and can be relied upon for help. Thats what I remember about her, she was always had time to answer questions and was so dedicated to her profession. She was an amazing teacher and one of my favorites! My heart goes out to her family.
Karen Jarding
Student
May 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person, our sympathy to all of you in her family.
Lowell and Jo Ann Miles
Family
May 27, 2020
I remember Mrs. Gaspar from her time in Humboldt and West Central. She was very dedicated to her students and had a way of getting the best out of them. I have, over the years, told others on many occasions that she was one of my favorite teachers. My sympathies to her family.
Bob Hanisch
Student
May 27, 2020
Fayola Gaspar was one of my favorite, most memorable teachers. She came midyear to teach English in Humboldt High School, I was a freshman.Two of our classmates died about the time she came,it seems. She was strict but full of heart. And I remember her saying that she planned to stay.
Jean Kehrwald
Student
May 27, 2020
Faye and Leo used to exercise in my pulmonary group at McKennan years ago. They always brought smiles and sunshine where ever they went. I cherish my memories of them.
Darcy Ellefson
Acquaintance
