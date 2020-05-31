Fayola Gaspar, 98, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020.Fayola (Henrich) Gaspar was born March 17, 1922 to Fred and Elizabeth (Birnbaum) Henrich in Dell Rapids, South Dakota. She attended Mount Hope Country School and graduated from Dell Rapids High School in 1940. She went on to study at Augustana College and Dakota State Teachers College majoring in Elementary and Secondary Education with an emphasis in English and Social Sciences. Fayola taught in the Sioux Falls, Chester, Dell Rapids and West Central school districts. Her passion as a teacher, band director and principal was the importance of education and the development of her students' potential.On August 17, 1948, Fayola was united in marriage to Leo Gaspar at St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church in Huntimer, South Dakota. They made their home on a farm west of Colton where they raised their three children. As a family, they enjoyed traveling and camping throughout the United States and Canada. Fayola also served as the organist and music director at St. Joseph's in Huntimer. In 1978, Fayola and Leo moved to Sioux Falls where they enjoyed dancing in square dance clubs, volunteering at the St. Francis House and participating in numerous church organizations. She was a proud member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas for over 65 years.Fayola's life was centered on her Catholic faith, her church and her family. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother whose greatest joy came from making her loved ones happy. She was exceptionally creative and enjoyed baking intricate cakes, music, flower gardening and playing cards. Her grandchildren will fondly remember painting ceramics and playing many competitive games of Hearts together. Above all, Fayola will be remembered as a woman of deep faith and her devotion to praying, especially the Divine Mercy.Grateful for having shared her life are her son Gary (Cynthia) Gaspar of Sioux Falls, SD and daughter Carole Dr. (Mark) Thibault of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Neil Gaspar, Carl Gaspar, Nicholas Thibault, Claire (Nicolas) Wallin, Nadine Thibault (Christian Murray), Peter Thibault and Jack Thibault; great-grandchildren Emilia and Leo Wallin; sisters Lois (Dennis) Fischer, Donna Keller, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; son, Steven; brother and sisters, Earl Henrich, Colleen Henrich and Verlynn Anderson; and brother-in-law William 'Bill' Keller.In lieu of flowers, memorials for Fayola's favorite charities can be sent to: Leo and Fayola Gaspar Endowment for Sioux Falls Catholic Schools or St Francis HouseHeritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Time: May 29, 2020 02:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom MeetingDue to COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private Mass and burial.