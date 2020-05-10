Florence Eileen Albert
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Eileen Albert passed away peacefully May 8, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the age of 89. Florence was born July 21, 1930 near Canton, SD to Charles & Ollie (Gubbrud) Ekle. She attended rural Grand Valley until halfway through fourth grade when her family moved into Canton. Florence graduated from Canton High School in 1948. After graduation she worked for Policyholders Insurance Company in Sioux Falls until her marriage to Kenneth Albert on March 14, 1952. They farmed north of Canton until moving back to Sioux Falls in 1960. She worked as a secretary for Robert E Richmond Insurance Agency until 1973, then the Multiple Sclerosis Society office for 13 years after that. After undergoing a triple bypass in 1987, she worked various part time jobs until retiring in 1999 to care for her husband. Florence has been a longtime member of East Side Lutheran Church.

She would do anything for her family and over the years she loved to babysit her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone loved ""G G's"" chocolate chip cookies and she loved baking them! She also loved to sew, work crossword puzzles, help her husband with the finish work on all of his wood projects and assemble puzzles.

Florence is survived by her children Gary of Wakonda, SD; Judy (Mick) Petersen of Manassas, VA; Jeff (Deb) of Valley Springs, SD; Kerri Paxton (Stan Spear) of Beresford, SD; Scott (Melissia) of Sioux Falls, SD; her son-in-law Kevin Spencer of Fulton, MO; plus 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Florence is also survived by her sister-in-law Carol Ekle of Brillion, WI and numerous nieces and nephews.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Naomi Spencer; grandson, Matthew Schierholt; great-grandson, Kade Longelin; her parents, Charles & Ollie Ekle; her In-Laws, Henry & Etta Albert; 6 sisters/brothers and their husbands/wives; 3 sister-in-laws and their husbands and several of her and Ken's nieces and nephews.



A private family funeral will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Florennce's funeral will be simultaneously live-streamed on Zoom-

https://zoom.us/j/98294287852

Meeting ID: 982 9428 7852

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 10, 2020
To all my good friends, the Alberts, I am so sorry to hear about Florence. She is at peace .
Theresa Bonhorst
May 10, 2020
Kerri & FamilySo sorry to hear that Florence has passed. She was such a kind person and I so enjoyed seeing her when she came in to my office. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Julie Raysby
Friend
May 10, 2020
I remember her smile and gentle manner. I remember taking the preschool class to their home. Kenneth showed us his woodworking skills and she shared her baking skills In those days we could leave he campus for a walk and on several occasions we stopped by just to say hi! Cherish you memories. Memorial sent to East Side Lutheran. God's Peace
Charlotte VanBockern
May 9, 2020
Scott and Kerri and the rest of family. Kary and I would like to extend our most sincere sympathy. I always enjoyed visiting with you mother and father. God Bless you.
Kay Dammer
Friend
May 9, 2020
Jeff and family so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Mary and Pat Hawley
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved