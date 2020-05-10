Florence Eileen Albert passed away peacefully May 8, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the age of 89. Florence was born July 21, 1930 near Canton, SD to Charles & Ollie (Gubbrud) Ekle. She attended rural Grand Valley until halfway through fourth grade when her family moved into Canton. Florence graduated from Canton High School in 1948. After graduation she worked for Policyholders Insurance Company in Sioux Falls until her marriage to Kenneth Albert on March 14, 1952. They farmed north of Canton until moving back to Sioux Falls in 1960. She worked as a secretary for Robert E Richmond Insurance Agency until 1973, then the Multiple Sclerosis Society office for 13 years after that. After undergoing a triple bypass in 1987, she worked various part time jobs until retiring in 1999 to care for her husband. Florence has been a longtime member of East Side Lutheran Church.She would do anything for her family and over the years she loved to babysit her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone loved ""G G's"" chocolate chip cookies and she loved baking them! She also loved to sew, work crossword puzzles, help her husband with the finish work on all of his wood projects and assemble puzzles.Florence is survived by her children Gary of Wakonda, SD; Judy (Mick) Petersen of Manassas, VA; Jeff (Deb) of Valley Springs, SD; Kerri Paxton (Stan Spear) of Beresford, SD; Scott (Melissia) of Sioux Falls, SD; her son-in-law Kevin Spencer of Fulton, MO; plus 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Florence is also survived by her sister-in-law Carol Ekle of Brillion, WI and numerous nieces and nephews.Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Naomi Spencer; grandson, Matthew Schierholt; great-grandson, Kade Longelin; her parents, Charles & Ollie Ekle; her In-Laws, Henry & Etta Albert; 6 sisters/brothers and their husbands/wives; 3 sister-in-laws and their husbands and several of her and Ken's nieces and nephews.A private family funeral will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.Florennce's funeral will be simultaneously live-streamed on Zoom-Meeting ID: 982 9428 7852