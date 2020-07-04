Florence Fern Mahan was born at Corsica, SD to Henry and Gertie (Krause) Wieczorek on October 25,1924. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Johns Lutheran church near Dimock, SD. She graduated from Parkston High School in 1942 and attended Nettleton Commercial College in Sioux Falls, SD. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Mahan on September 3, 1944. She worked for the University of South Dakota in the admissions office for 5 years. She and Lloyd moved to Parkston, SD in July, 1950. She worked 25 years at Agland Coop and 11 years at Farmers State Insurance in Parkston. She was a member of American Legion Auxillary and Salem Lutheran Church. Florence passed away Wednesday, July 1,2020 at Saint Marys Hospital, Rochester MN. She enjoyed Traveling and visiting her family. Some of her travels included trips to England, Europe, Spain, Bahamas, and Hawaii.



She is survived by a son James (Barbie) Mahan of Pensecola FL; a daughter Carla (Chuck) Zehnpfennig of Rochester, MN; two granddaughters, Andrea Zehnpfennig and Amanda Mahan; two grandsons, Aaron Zehnpfennig and Tim Miller; two great-grandchildren, Norah Miller and Sabastian Mahan.



She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, her parents, a brother and 3 sisters.



Burial will take place at a later time at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis SD.

