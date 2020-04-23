|
Parkston – Frances Konrad, 87, went to her heavenly home Friday, March 6 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 12 at 10:30 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Faith Lutheran Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
Frances was born February 12, 1933 to Edward and Martha (Brandt) Stoebner on the family farm north of Tripp, SD. She attended and graduated from Tripp High School. She was united in marriage to Willard Konrad on July 12, 1951 at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp. In 1954, the couple moved to a farm southeast of Parkston, SD where they raised their family. Frances was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she also taught Sunday School. She enjoyed quilting, needle work, bowling, fishing and gardening but loved spending time with her family.
Grateful for having shared her life are her 4 sons: Gary (Nancy) Konrad of O'Neill, NE; David (Patricia) Konrad of Parkston; Alan (Theresa) Konrad of Parkston; and Steve (Nancy K.) Konrad of Parkston; a daughter-in-law, Jan Konrad of Parkston; 13 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters-in-law: Agnes Stoebner of Sioux Falls, SD; Bernice Stoebner of Bettendorf, IA; Leola Konrad of Tripp; and Marlene Nuss of Tripp; and 2 brothers-in-law, Dwayne (Bonnie) Konrad of Burlington, CO and Harlan (Judy) Konrad of Watertown, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willard; a son, John; 6 brothers: Raymond Stoebner, Donald Stoebner, Walter (Jeanette) Stoebner and 3 brothers in infancy; and 2 brothers-in-law, Norman Konrad and Floyd Nuss.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 23, 2020