Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
309 Main St
Parkston, SD 57366
(605) 928-3241
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Konrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Konrad


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Konrad Obituary
Parkston – Frances Konrad, 87, went to her heavenly home Friday, March 6 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 12 at 10:30 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Faith Lutheran Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.

Frances was born February 12, 1933 to Edward and Martha (Brandt) Stoebner on the family farm north of Tripp, SD. She attended and graduated from Tripp High School. She was united in marriage to Willard Konrad on July 12, 1951 at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp. In 1954, the couple moved to a farm southeast of Parkston, SD where they raised their family. Frances was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she also taught Sunday School. She enjoyed quilting, needle work, bowling, fishing and gardening but loved spending time with her family.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 4 sons: Gary (Nancy) Konrad of O'Neill, NE; David (Patricia) Konrad of Parkston; Alan (Theresa) Konrad of Parkston; and Steve (Nancy K.) Konrad of Parkston; a daughter-in-law, Jan Konrad of Parkston; 13 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters-in-law: Agnes Stoebner of Sioux Falls, SD; Bernice Stoebner of Bettendorf, IA; Leola Konrad of Tripp; and Marlene Nuss of Tripp; and 2 brothers-in-law, Dwayne (Bonnie) Konrad of Burlington, CO and Harlan (Judy) Konrad of Watertown, SD.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willard; a son, John; 6 brothers: Raymond Stoebner, Donald Stoebner, Walter (Jeanette) Stoebner and 3 brothers in infancy; and 2 brothers-in-law, Norman Konrad and Floyd Nuss.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -