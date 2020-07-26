Gary L. Lanphear, 68, of Belle Fourche died at his home on July 21, 2020.
Gary was born April 19, 1952 in Vancouver, WA to Glen Sr. and Sylvia (Partridge) Lanphear. Gary was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He married Judy Tuntstill on May 17, 1971. He worked as a logger throughout the Black Hills.
Gary loved the Black Hills and nature, especially owls. He enjoyed being around his family and friends and his main goal was to make people smile and laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Sylvia and his grandparents.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Lanphear of Belle Fourche; daughters, Selina Lanphear of Belle Fourche and Sheila (Ryan) Lawrence of Sturgis; grandchildren, Skysha Troxel, Bailey, Sierra and Dean Lawrence; great grandchildren, Dinah and Lilah; sisters, Glenda (Mark) Larson of Whitewood, Geraldine (Cliff) Cook of Helena, MT, Gloria Lanphear of Orting, WA and Gladys (Larry) Tighe of Helena, MT.
There will be private family services.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com