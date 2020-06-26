Gena Marie Hembree
1965 - 2020
Gena Marie Hembree passed away June 23, 2020 at her home from natural causes. Gena was born to Ole and Marlys Ellefson in Sioux Falls, SD on February 4, 1965. She grew up in Sioux Falls and married Kip Alan Hembree on April 2, 2006.
Gena was the mother of Taylor Maska (Eli Maska) and grandmother of Kennedy Maska and Theodore Maska. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.


Survivors include her husband Kip Hembree (Sioux Falls, SD) daughter Taylor Maska (Eli Maska) (Huron, SD) grandchildren Kennedy and Theodore Maska (Huron, SD) father Arlyne (Ole) Ellefson (Sioux Falls, SD) siblings Susan Ellefson (Sioux Falls, SD), Kelli Ellefson (Sioux Falls, SD), Missy Ellefson (Sioux Falls, SD), Thad Ellefson (Sioux Falls, SD).
Gena was a beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Marlys Ellefson and her brother Kim Ellefson.


A visitation with family present will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.- noon at Heritage Funeral Home.

Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
2 entries
June 26, 2020
Kip and family.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and Gina today and always. May the support of family and friends help to get you through your sadness. Godbless.
Poss Deb
Friend
June 25, 2020
To Gena's family:. You have my deepest sympathies and many prayers. I worked with Gena for many years. We enjoyed some good laughs and some good conversations too. I am so sorry for your loss.

God bless us all.
Carla Zoeller
Coworker
