Gena Marie Hembree passed away June 23, 2020 at her home from natural causes. Gena was born to Ole and Marlys Ellefson in Sioux Falls, SD on February 4, 1965. She grew up in Sioux Falls and married Kip Alan Hembree on April 2, 2006.

Gena was the mother of Taylor Maska (Eli Maska) and grandmother of Kennedy Maska and Theodore Maska. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.





Survivors include her husband Kip Hembree (Sioux Falls, SD) daughter Taylor Maska (Eli Maska) (Huron, SD) grandchildren Kennedy and Theodore Maska (Huron, SD) father Arlyne (Ole) Ellefson (Sioux Falls, SD) siblings Susan Ellefson (Sioux Falls, SD), Kelli Ellefson (Sioux Falls, SD), Missy Ellefson (Sioux Falls, SD), Thad Ellefson (Sioux Falls, SD).

Gena was a beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Marlys Ellefson and her brother Kim Ellefson.





A visitation with family present will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.- noon at Heritage Funeral Home.

