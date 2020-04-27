Home

Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Gene Fritz
Gene H. Fritz


1935 - 2020
Gene H. Fritz Obituary
Gene Fritz, 84, of Sioux Falls, SD went home to the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 15, 1935 to Herman and Lucille (Franey) Fritz in Spencer, SD. He graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls. Gene married his high school sweetheart LaRae in 1957; they have two daughters, Rayna and Ronda.

Gene worked for Howard Falen Oil Company for 26 years before moving on to Zip Feed Mills where he spent 25 years leading up to his retirement. After retirement here wasn't any sitting around! He drove the parts truck for Billion Auto until about five years ago.

Gene's favorite pastime activities were attending all of his kids, grandkids and great grandkids activities. He was always a face and voice in the crowd and their biggest fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Lucille Fritz, a brother Leland Fritz and brother-in-law Rodney Thompson.

Gene is survived by his wife, La Rae, of 63 years; daughters, Rayna Fritz and Ronda Handel all of Sioux Falls, SD; four grandchildren, Casey Christensen (Justin), Amanda Runge (Mitch) all of Sioux Falls, Dan Gebhart (Andrea Gray) of Petrolia, CA and Nick Handel (Abby) of San Antonio, TX; 8 great grandchildren, Riley and Kaitlin Christensen, Carson, Madison and Mason Runge, Felix and Asher Gebhart and Blair Handel, and a sister, Karen Thompson of Sioux Falls, SD.

A private family service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, April 20, 2020. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 27, 2020
