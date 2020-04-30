Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD 57030
(605) 594-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for George Reining
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Michael Reining


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Michael Reining Obituary
George Michael Reining, 74, of Garretson, South Dakota, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Celebration of Life services will begin at 1:00PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Minnehaha Funeral Home Chapel in Garretson, SD.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the funeral home.

George was born August 6, 1945 to parents George Michael Reining, Sr. and Mable (Heise) Reining at Yankton, SD. He grew up and was educated in the Tabor-Yankton area.

George is survived by his ex-wife, Carol Reining; daughters, Sheri Reining, Phoenix AZ and Mellisa (Will) McBryde, Denver, CO; son, Michael (Carly) Reining, Lakewood, CO; granddaughter, Jazmyne Reining and grandson, William McBryde. George was a loving father, husband, grandfather and a friend to everyone. George is survived by several brothers and sisters including Larry Reining, Jerry Reining, Pat Reining, Delphine Wurtz and Delores (Jan) Jacob.

George loved fishing, working and helping anyone in need. He also enjoyed watching football while cheering on the Minnesota Vikings. He worked as a property maintenance manager. George was always there to help relatives, friends or any stranger in any way they needed it. He also enjoyed watching any and all western movies and shows.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -