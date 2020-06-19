Georgia Anita Rodriguez Humann, of Belle Fourche died June 15, 2020 at the age of 78 in the home of Deborah Pitt surrounded by her loving family.



She was born April 22, 1942 in Lead, SD, the 11th of 13 children to Erlinda and Florentino Rodriguez. Georgia married Wilmer Humann May 20, 1961 and to this marriage 4 children, Donna, Debbie, Willie and Karen were born. Even though they separated after many years of marriage, Wilmer remained a very important part of her life. She loved life and was always there for anyone who needed her. Whether it was due to illness or just needed and extra hand. Everyone who saw her walking knew she had a purpose. Going to her favorite café, checking on family or friends to see if they were okay or simply just wanting to visit. That's what she enjoyed most.



Georgia loved dancing and attended many street dances from Belle Fourche to Rapid City. She always enjoyed playing with the grandchildren and great grandchildren and it all started with her own children.



Cancer nor chemo would not hold her down from experiencing the life she was given and she so enjoyed. She never complained nor cried a tear but just kept on smiling. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, her unconditional love was given to everyone she knew.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Erlinda and Florentino Rodriguez; siblings, Grace Rodriguez, Salvador Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Tony Rodriguez, Clyde Rodriguez, Emma Ragland, Deloris Shepard and Josephine Hermanson; a granddaughter, Madison Anita Divine Thigh; sister-in-law, Jean Rodriguez and brother-in-law, Marvin Oster.



She is survived by her husband, Wilmer Humann of Belle Fourche; children, Donna (Chris) Walz of San Diego, CA, Deborah (Mike Wallin) Pitt of Belle Fourche, Wilmer ""Willie"" Humann Jr. of Rapid City and Karen (John) Carlton of Rapid City; 4 grandsons and 9 granddaughters, Anna, Janine and Emily Walz, Cody and Travis Pitt, Brittney Fousek, Antonio and Aaliyah Humann, Kiersten Searle, Jason and Mckynna Thigh, Delani and Tatum Carlton; great grandchildren, Melody and John Pitt, Zailey, Waylen and Walker Fousek, Harper Pitt, Hazel, Charlee and River Searle; siblings, Jesse Rodriguez of Colorado Springs, CO, Lucy Oster of Belle Fourche, Richard Rodriguez of Belle Fourche and Juanita Rodriguez of Eagle, ID.



Visitation will be Sunday, June 21 from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.



Funeral services will be held Monday at the Funeral Chapel at 2:00 pm with interment following at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.



An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.co

