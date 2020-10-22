Parkston - Gerald A. Gramm, 72, died at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grace Reformed Church in Mitchell with burial following in Parkston Protestant Cemetery in Parkston. Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm at Parkston Congregational Church in Parkston with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Due to Covid19, the family would appreciate masks be worn during services.

