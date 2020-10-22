1/1
Gerald A. Gramm
1947-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Parkston - Gerald A. Gramm, 72, died at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grace Reformed Church in Mitchell with burial following in Parkston Protestant Cemetery in Parkston. Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm at Parkston Congregational Church in Parkston with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Due to Covid19, the family would appreciate masks be worn during services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Parkston Congregational Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Parkston Congregational Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Grace Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
309 Main St
Parkston, SD 57366
(605) 928-3241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koehn Bros Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved