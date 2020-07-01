1/1
Gerald L Heismeyer
1946 - 2020
Gerald L. Heismeyer, 73, of Plankinton, SD passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 under hospice care at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. His inurned remains will be interred at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD at a later date.
Gerry Heismeyer was born on October 20, 1946 in Estelline, SD to Fred and Eleanor (Beck) Heismeyer. His early education was completed in Estelline, beginning in a country school and ending in his graduation from Estelline High School in 1964. Following his high school graduation he served four years in the U.S. Air Force, serving in California, Texas and Waikanai, Japan. Gerry enrolled at South Dakota State University in September of 1968 and completed both his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Wildlife Sciences.

On June 6, 1964 Gerry married Beatrice McClard in Estelline. They celebrated their 56th anniversary on June 6th. They have two children: Kimberlee and Christopher.

Following his MS graduation in 1974 he accepted a position in Plankinton, SD as Conservation Officer with the SD Game, Fish and Parks and worked his entire career with GFP including six years as an Assistant Regional Supervisor in the Chamberlain, SD field office.
Gerry joined the SD Army National Guard in 1976 as an instructor of the NCO Academy, beginning in Mitchell, SD and then moving with the Academy to Fort Meade, Sturgis, SD. He retired from the Guard in November of 1996 as the NCOIC at the rank of Command Sergeant Major.
Grateful for having shared in Gerry's life: his wife, Beatrice Heismeyer of Plankinton, SD; a daughter, Kimberlee (Roger) Larson of Brandon, SD; a son, Christopher (Kristin) Heismeyer of Brookings, SD; six grandchildren: Jessica (Adam) Suing of Sioux City, IA, Trevor (Olivia) Larson of Sioux Falls, SD, Taylor (Jon) Gorter of Brandon, SD, Alexandra, Hannah and Colston Heismeyer of Brookings, SD; three great grandchildren: Laikyn and Merrick Suing of Sioux City, IA and Kollyns Gorter of Brandon, SD; along with many nieces, nephews, in-laws and outlaws.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sara; his parents; and two brothers-in-law.

Published in KELOLAND from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
