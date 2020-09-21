Gerald Wayne Nepodal, 61, of Platte, SD passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services are 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Olive Presbyterian Church in Platte. A Committal Service at 2:00 P.M. will follow at Eagle Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Kimball, SD. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday, September 21, 2020 with a 7:00 P.M. Prayer Service. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Both services will also be live-streamed.
Gerald Wayne Nepodal was born on October 3, 1958 to Lyle and Eileen (Burkine) Nepodal in Platte, SD. He graduated from Platte High School in 1976 and went on to a lifelong career in farming and ranching. On June 17, 1989 Gerald was united in marriage to Christine Gallagher in Des Moines, IA.
Gerald was a member of Olive Presbyterian Church, was the Brule-Buffalo County Conservation Supervisor, and served on the Pleasant Grove Township Board and Eagle Presbyterian Cemetery Board. He enjoyed bowling, golf, boating, driving the Camaro and time spent with his family.
Grateful for having shared in Gerald's life: his wife of over 31 years, Christine Nepodal of Platte, SD; three children: Joseph (Chelsea) Nepodal of Charles City, IA, Ryan Nepodal and Jessica Nepodal both of Sioux Falls, SD; two grandchildren: Rhett Lyle Nepodal and Adah Jude Nepodal; his parents, Lyle and Eileen Nepodal of Platte, SD; a brother, Lyle Dean (Dee) Nepodal of Platte, SD; three sisters: Wanda (Smith) (Roger) Clement of Watertown, SD, Karen (Herman) Turnis of Platte, SD and Lisa (Jim) Jaton of Sioux Falls, SD; his mother-in-law, Barbara Gallagher of Des Moines, IA; three brothers-in-law: Dennis (Elizabeth) Gallagher and Stephen Gallagher both of Huntsville, AL and Robert (Dianne) Gallagher of Frankfort, IL; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his grandparents: Joseph and Olive Nepodal, Fred and Frances Burkine; his father-in-law, Robert Gallagher; and a brother-in-law, Patrick Smith.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.