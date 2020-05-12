George Gerard Zimmer, age 52 of 320 N. Western Ave, Sioux Falls SD was called home to be with his heavenly father on Thursday, May 7th, 2020.



George was born December 5th, 1968 in Cook County of Illinois. He was the loving son to the late Nancy LaVange and John Zimmer; he was the youngest of 13 children. He met his wife Jennifer Zimmer in 1997 in Longmont Colorado. They were married in Mineral County, November 14, 1998; and together they have enjoyed raising 7 beautiful children: Michael, Kurstine, John, George, Theresa, Jessica and Gerard.



George was an extremely hard worker and took a tremendous amount of pride in the work he did. He strived to do his very best so his family could have the best. He devoted countless amount of hours, hard work, time and energy in his Roofing Company called Zimmer and Zimmer Roofing that he loved. You could always count on a warm cup of coffee; as he was always the first one up in the morning making a hot pot of coffee and getting a head start on his day.



George loved his roofing company but he also loved his Chicago roots. You could always find him in a Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, or Chicago Bulls jersey. During football every Sunday there was always a fun loving family football party cheering on his beloved Bears, with enough food for an Army. There was always a good time to be had and great food to be eaten at the Zimmers on football Sunday. Honestly though, it was not so much the sport he loved but more of the time he spent laughing and playing around with his family and friends while watching a sport that him and his whole family loved.



His family, that is Georges true love and devotion. Nothing mattered more to him then his family. He adored his wife, kids and grandkids. One of his/their favorite memories was a family trip he took them on to the Tampa area in Florida. He loved playing in the sand and water with his kids. He absolutely loved spending quality time with his kids and grandkids. His granddaughters where definitely treated as the princesses they are. Little Briella could always be found wearing one of her grandpas hats and playing around with him. Natalie, Madelyn and Nancy could always count on their Grandpa face timing them every week to say hello and that he loved and missed them. Kayden, his grandson was always at his grandpas feet; whether it was watching the tv, learning his numbers and letters, or even cleaning the windows Kayden was there with his grandpa.



As George left his body on this earth and went to be with his heavenly father he has left a ton of wonderful memories with his wife Jennifer Zimmer of Sioux Falls SD, his children Michael Fitzgerald (Meghan) of Missouri, Kurstine Zimmer, John Zimmer, George Zimmer, Theresa Zimmer, Jessica Zimmer and Gerard Zimmer all of Sioux Falls South Dakota and five grandkids: Natalie, Madalyn, Nancy, Kayden, and Briella. In addition to that he leaves wonderful memories with a hand full of nieces and nephews that will always remember him as the fun Uncle. George Gerard Zimmer is loved/missed by many and will be fondly remembered by all.

