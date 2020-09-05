1/1
Gerry D. Bethke
1934 - 2020
Gerry D. Bethke, 85, passed away into Glory on September 2, 2020 from liver cancer at Dougherty Hospice House.

He was born the son on Herman and Delores (Hage) Bethke on November 30, 1934. Gerry married Jackie Janisch on September 18, 1954. He was the area director for Stewarts School of Hairstyling in Aberdeen from 1958 – 1977, then he moved on to designing hair salons. He had his own business in Aberdeen, Interior Concepts and worked for Outreach for Christ. He and Jackie later moved to Sioux Falls and he served as the custodian for Zion Lutheran Church for many years before retiring in 2015.

In his younger years he was a boxer in the Naval Reserve. He was a very spiritual man and cooked meals at his church for the Wednesday night service for 20 years.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jackie and his brother Glenn.

Grateful for having shared his life are: his son, Todd (Brenda) Bethke, Sioux Falls, his daughter, Kim (Curt) Wollman, Fargo, ND and his daughter, Julie Boyles, Harrisburg; 4 granddaughters; his brothers, Robert (Allene) Bethke, Scottsdale, AZ and Randy (Karen) Bethke, Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Abiding Free Savior Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at noon at the church. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.

The family would like to thank Dougherty Hospice House for their wonderful compassionate care for Gerry.

Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
12:00 PM
Abiding Free Savior Lutheran Church
SEP
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Abiding Free Savior Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
