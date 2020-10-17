Gertrude Hix, age 100 of Belle Fourche, went home to heaven with her family by her side at her home.



She is survived by her sons, Garrit (Elsie) Hix of Belle Fourche, Leroy (Mary Jo) Hix of Box Elder; daughter, Delores Weyer of Belle Fourche; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her sister, Wilda Hullinger of Burky, ID.



She was preceded in death by her infant twin sons, as well as her sons, Allen and Jimmy; daughters, Diane Buxcal, Michelle Grover; and sisters, Laura Heyden, Gracie Harris, Caroline Simes, Blanche Lestimaster and Melva Gordon.



Services are being planned for the spring of 2021.

