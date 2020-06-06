Gladys Knecht
1936-2020
Gladys Knecht, 83, of Elk Point, South Dakota passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are pending at this time.

Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 6, 2020.
