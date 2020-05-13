Grace Brown, age 99 of Belle Fourche, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.A funeral service will be held 10:30am Friday, May 15, 2020 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place at Pine Slope Cemetery. There will be no visitation.



The funeral service will be available here on Grace's obituary page. Her service will be "live-streamed" and it will also be available for viewing at a later date, at your convenience.



Grace Green was born October 27, 1920 in Harlan, Iowa. She was the daughter of Frank and Millie (Ross) Green. Grace grew up on a family farm near Harlan Iowa, and she graduated from the Harlan High School in 1939. Afterwards, she received her teacher's certificate and taught at country schools for five years. During the end of World War II, Grace served as a telegraph operator for the railroad. On February 3, 1946 Grace was united in marriage to Gene Brown in Fort Dodge, Iowa. To this union two children were born: Randy and Trudy. In 1960, Grace and Gene moved to Rapid City, before settling in Belle Fourche in 1962. Gene died in 2001.



Grace was a self-reliant woman who was loving and caring, and a devoted mother. For many years she took care of her ailing son until his death in 2013. Grace enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and crocheting as well. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and she will be missed greatly.



Grace is survived by her daughter, Trudy (Robert) Hoard of Belle Fourche, 2 grandchildren, Michael (Robyn) Hoard and Sharon (Sergio) Arellano; 7 great grandchildren, Brianna Radko, Anthony Arellano, Julianna Sitkowski, Tyler, Dylon, Riley, and Emily Hoard.; as well as 4 great great grandchildren, Connor, Leila Grace, Hudson, and Everly.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, Randy; and 4 brothers, Lake, Gaylord, Harold, and Levi Green.



Celebration of Life

10:30 A.M. – Friday – May 15, 2020

Leverington Funeral Home

of the Northern Hills

Belle Fourche, South Dakota





