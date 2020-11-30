Grant Joel Kringen, 80, of rural Garretson passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bethany Meadows in Brandon.
Private family funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Garretson. Service will be livestreamed on the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM Wednesday with no family present at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. Burial will be in the Norway Cemetery, rural Garretson. Masks are required at visitation and funeral service.
Grant was born to Gilbert and Myrtle (Bokker) Kringen on the family farm near Garretson on April 10, 1940.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sharon (Plahn), sons, Gregg (Angie) Kringen, Todd Kringen, and Randy (Kristina) Kringen; grandchildren, Gary Kringen, Casey (Kelsey) Kringen, Alaina (Andy) Scholtz, Maggie Kringen, Aubrey Sikkink, and Brody Kennedy; great grandchildren, Chase, Grant, Kyle, Kaylee Kringen; his brothers and sisters, Eleanor (Martin) Morse, Ben (Elaine) Kringen, Marie (LeRoy) Koopman, Ada (Larry) Jorgenson, Rose Ann (Roger) Lance, Harry (Linda) Kringen and Lynne (David) Antoine and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to local organizations, Lifescape, State 4-H Foundation, Alzheimer's Association
, or Dakota Harness.