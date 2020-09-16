Gunars Zvaners, 86, passed away on September 11th, 2020 surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held September 17th from 6-8pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Fall, SD with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.



Gunars Zvaners, 86, of Sioux Falls, SD. Born on December 25, 1933 in Pededze, Latvia passed away on September 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Arnolds and Alma Zvaners and brothers Arturs, Valdis, and Janis Zvaners. Gunars early years were spent on the family farm in Latvia helping his family until he was old enough to attend boarding school until the start of WWII. Dad and his family fled the family farm and ended up in a refugee camp in Czechoslovakia until they were sponsored to come to the United States. The family immigrated here and settled in Minneapolis, MN.



Dad attended high school in Minneapolis and after graduation joined the United States Air Force where he served 4 years active duty in the Philippines and 4 years in the reserves at Ellsworth Air Force base in Rapid City, SD.



He returned home to Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Architecture. The highlights of this career included additions to the Minneapolis/St.Paul Airport Concourse, Universal Studios, and the 1990 addition to Lincoln High School.



Before and after working as an architect, Dad also was a bread maker, ballroom instructor, head of his own little mailroom at Wells Fargo, and a line lead at Bell Box and Paper until he retired at a young 84.



In between this time, he managed to find the love of his life, Julia and they met and were married within 6 months of meeting each other- talk about whirlwind! They shared a wonderful 46 years together.



Dad loved to dance and never met a polka he wouldn't try to move to. He also loved to sing and was very active in the Latvian Choir when living in the Twin Cities. He was also an avid fan of both the Twins and the Vikings, joking that he was going to live to see them win the Superbowl.



He is survived by his wife and best friend of 46 years, Julia (Bertelsen) Zvaners; daughter Zinta (Matt) Zimmer, son, Juris Zimmer, daughter, Trisilee Carlisle; grandchildren, Amelia, Aiden, Adrian, Cecelia, and Cordale.





