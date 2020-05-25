Harlan L. Olson, 91, a lifelong Chancellor farmer, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020 the 40th day after Easter Sunday, that commemorates Jesus ascension into heaven, Ascension Day.







Memorial services, where all friends and family are invited, are tentatively planned for 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, Sioux Falls, SD.







Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held next week with burial and military honors at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker, SD.







Harlan Lee Olson was born on September 15, 1928 near Parker, SD to Harvey and Grace (Getman) Olson, the family name was changed from Hielgeson to Olson when his grandparents immigrated from Norway. He grew up seven miles north of Parker until 1941 when his family moved to the current family farm north of Chancellor, SD. After attending country school at Spring Valley District #6 and District #3, where all five of his children attended, he went on to Parker High School. From 1950-1951 he was activated from the National Guard to full-time duty during the Korean War. After employment with John Morrell and Ivan Hagen Excavating, he took over the family farm when his father retired.







On June 6, 1954, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Wollman at Parker. He lost Evelyn to cancer in 1984. With his knowledge and passion for excavating, he started Olson Excavating as a side business.







On October 25, 1991, he was united in marriage to Delphine (Koerner) Kurtz and they built a new home in 1993 at Country Acres where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends.







His faith in Jesus Christ was the center of his life. In the spring of 1975, he committed his life to Jesus at a lay witness weekend at the United Methodist Church in Parker. He was instrumental in starting Celebrate Church of Sioux Falls in 1999, having been a charter member. Throughout the years he served on many church committees and boards. He lived his faith by helping others.







Harlan was active in his community, having served on the boards for Home Township, Parker School District, Chancellor Bank, FHA and the Country Acres Road District. He also was a longtime member of the Chancellor American Legion Post 283.







Being a man of diverse interest he enjoyed a variety of activities. They included the following: hunting and fishing with his sons, birthday celebrations, annual Olson campouts, and vacationing to see family and friends. He enjoyed the "The Four Best Days of Summer" otherwise known as the Turner County Fair, watching Twins and Vikings games, playing pinochle, the MS 150 Mile Bike Tours. Harlan especially loved ballroom dancing plus square and round dancing.







Grateful for sharing his life with him are his wife Delphine (Koerner Kurtz) of 28 years; 5 children, Sherrie (Quentin) Strand, Gillette, WY; Darrell (Loey) Olson, Chancellor, SD; Keith Olson, Sioux Falls, SD; Barry (Darla) Olson, Chancellor, SD; and Kristie (Tim) Fiegen of Sioux Falls, SD. 2 step-children, Kim (Bill) Chatwell, Sioux Falls, SD; Jeff (Susie) Kurtz, Canton, SD; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, his sister Anita Otten, Sioux Falls, SD; his brother Dale Olson; sister-in-law Jean Stadtfelt; mother-in-law Leona (Streyle) Koerner, sister-in-law Dorothea Hoebelheinrich, brother-in-laws Delano (Erlene) Koerner, Darrell (Carol) Koerner, Darwin Koerner (Sherry), and a host (37) of loving nieces and nephews.







He is preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Grace, his wife Evelyn (Wollman) Olson, his brother Lavaine Olson, his brother-in-law Dennis Otten, his sister-in-law Betty Olson, and Harlan's in-laws Mary & John Wollman, Elgin & Melba Wollman, Anna (Wollman) & Emil Hofer, Harris & Kay Wollman, John & Dawn Wollman, and Wilmer Koerner, Richard Hoebelheinrich, and Duayne Koerner.







Harlan has had a passion to further the kingdom of Christ, a fund has been set-up to support youth to attend church camps, spiritual retreats and events to deepen their walk with Jesus. In lieu of flowers, memorials may have checks written to the Olson Family Faith Fund or be sent to the South Dakota Community Foundation at PO Box 296, Pierre, SD 57501 where the fund will be established.

