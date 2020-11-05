1/1
Harry Hayward Sewell Jr.
1933 - 2020
Harry Hayward Sewell Jr. of Sioux Falls passed away on November 2, 2020 at the age of 87 years at Avantara Hospice.

Harry was born January 15, 1933, at Canora Canada to Harry Senior and Sarha (Ellis). He grew up in Sioux Falls.

On June 4, 1956, he married Carolyn (Merry). To this union three children were born; Allen Lee, David William and Shelly Marie.

Harry worked at Morrells for several years and retired from there.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and building homes.

Harry had two sisters, Marrion and Sally and one brother Dick.

Because of Covid-19 no services will take place at this time.

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 5, 2020.
