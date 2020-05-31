Harvey Mathieu, 80, of Colton, SD passed away May 25, 2020, at Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. A graveside service will be held at the Humboldt Cemetery in Humboldt, SD, on S Ford St this Saturday, May 30th at 11 AM. All are welcome.



Harvey was born May 1, 1940 to Joe and Agnes ""Elizabeth"" (MaWhinney) Mathieu at the family home in rural Colton. Where he lived until he retired in 1992 from farming the land and milking dairy cows. When he retired, he worked for the Colton Feed Service and later he was a valet at Avera in Sioux Falls. He enjoyed baking cookies and sharing them with others. He loved to drive around and just look at what was going on in the ""farming"" community and was amazed at how much it had changed. He was always excited for the opportunity to jump back into the tractor and help Mark out until it became to hard for him to get in the tractor and as he put it, ""way too complicated' to run the new tractor with all the buttons.



He is survived by his daughters Sally Kranz of Madison, Kathy Carman of Parker. Daughter-in-law Lisa (Carruthers) Mathieu of Colton. His grandchildren Mallory (Austin) Hoekman, Mike (Kim) Mathieu, Elizabeth Stearns and Dustin Carman. Great grandchildren Paul, Abigail and Julianna Hoekman. Courtney, Kailey, Willa and Gina Mathieu. Brothers Richard (Joanne) Mathieu Reno, NV. Leroy (Carole) Mathieu Sioux Falls and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Agnes, his son Mark, brothers Lester and infant Robert, sisters Josephine (Faye) Bauman and Marie Anderson, son-in-law Dan Carman.



The family would like to thank the staff at Tieszen Memorial Home for taking such good care of him especially in his final days, you hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you also to Compassionate Care Hospice for being with him the last few days as well and making sure he was comfortable.



In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the Chester and Tri-Valley High Schools FFA groups, to help continue the love of agriculture for generations to come.

