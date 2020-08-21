Helen Weniger is once again dancing the Blue Skirt Waltz with her beloved husband Robert-this time in heaven. They first danced to that song together when they met at the Arkota Ballroom in Sioux Falls, SD in 1950. On the day that Helen died, her daughter Barbara was holding her hand while they listened to some big band songs that Helen and Robert had loved so much. Just at the moment when the next song, the Blue Skirt Waltz, was about to play, Helen took her last breath. We are certain that right then, Robert reached down from heaven and said to his beloved wife, ""They're about to play our song. Come up and dance with me, Helen."" And so Helen passed away on August 17, 2020, at the amazing age of 101!
Helen Lucille (Schneider) Weniger was born on January 12, 1919, the daughter of Louis and Agnes (Nelson) Schneider. She was born on their farm near Wakonda, South Dakota, and spent her early education at a one-room school house located on her parents' farm. She then attended school in Wakonda, graduating in 1934 at the age of 15 because she was so smart that she had already gone through the entire high school curriculum by that age!! She did not have the means to go to college, so in 1937 she moved to Sioux Falls and completed a secretarial course at Nettleton Commercial College. She then worked in several different offices: two different insurance offices, the FBI field office, and the Standard Oil Company.
Helen met her future husband and love of her life, Robert Stone Weniger, at the Arkota Ballroom in Sioux Falls in February of 1950. They knew right away they were meant for each other and were married on June 17, 1950, at the Bethel Baptist Church in Wakonda, South Dakota. Helen and Robert then moved into their first home in Sioux Falls, which Robert built himself! They filled that house with four children and provided those children with unconditional love and a most marvelous upbringing in their happy home. Helen and Robert were married for 62 years, and through it all, they showed their children, grandchildren, and everyone who knew them what a beautiful, strong, and loving marriage should look like.
Helen was a wonderful wife and the most amazing mom anyone could ask for. She filled her home with love, laughter, and fabulous food. Every Saturday, Helen would get up early to make a big batch of bread that she would turn into loaves, hamburger buns, cinnamon rolls, and caramel rolls. She was well known for her scrumptious desserts, especially chocolate desserts, and she believed that dessert should be served multiple times during each day (i.e., cookies after breakfast, cake after lunch, pie after supper, and ice cream before bedtime). Her children were very grateful for that dessert philosophy!! When Helen was asked about the secret to her longevity, she would often reply that it was eating dessert every day, something she did for her entire life. Since she lived to be 101, it was a philosophy that served her well.
In 1966, Helen took a position at the South Dakota Baptist Convention office, where she worked until she retired in 1984. One of the favorite parts of her job there was to process the registrations for Baptist Camp Judson because Helen and her family enjoyed many wonderful weeks at various camps there over the years.
After retiring, she and her husband spent 19 delightful years wintering in Phoenix, Arizona, enjoying the sunshine and socializing and playing countless rounds of Skip Bo with family and friends who lived there. They also enjoyed traveling to visit family members scattered around the US. But their favorite times were spent with each other, and with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Helen and Robert were lifelong members of First Baptist Church in Sioux Falls, and Helen enjoyed many years as part of the Women's Circle and the Golden Circle there. Helen exemplified all of the traits that Jesus directed his followers to demonstrate: love, compassion, kindness, patience, joy, humbleness, forgiveness, and acceptance. Although she endured the difficult years of the Great Depression and World War II, suffered other hardships and losses, and was nearly blind for the last 20 years of her life, she never once complained, but instead always made the best of her circumstances and believed that she'd had a very fortunate life. She was the queen of contentment.
Sadly, Robert passed away in 2012. Several years later, at the age of 100, Helen went to live with her oldest daughter Kathryn in Florida, where she could be surrounded by many family members.
Helen was tremendously successful – not successful in the way too many people view success, as an accumulation of money, acclaim, and things, but successful in the ways that matter most. Helen was simply a lovely-in-every-way person. She was a gentle spirit, always calm, always kind, sweet, and caring to everyone, a loving and selfless wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, a wonderful friend and relative, and a devoted woman of faith. So her legacy of success is in her exemplary life and nature, and in her descendants who've had her traits and values instilled in them, and who aspire to be more like her. Truly, the world would be a better place if everyone were more like Helen. And now after 101 1/2 years on this earth, she's up in heaven, dancing with her husband, and no doubt baking up some yummy desserts for all of her loved ones there.
Helen is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored, just as they adored her. Grateful for having shared her life are daughter Kathryn (Brad) Bauer, son Robert (Dana), and twin daughters Barbara Weniger, and Beverly (Edgar) Harvey; grandchildren Jessica (Will) Myers, Lesley Nevins, Mark (Cat) Bauer, Meredith Bauer, Michael Bauer, Meghan (Ben) Ober, Maddie (Kyle) Pond, and Chris (Kate) Weniger; great-grandchildren Isaac Myers, Andrew Myers, Aaron Myers, William Myers, Helen Ober, James Ober, Chloe Nevins, and numerous other cherished relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were her husband Robert, her parents, her brother Wendell Schneider, and a granddaughter. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church, Camp Judson, Feeding South Dakota, or a charity of choice
