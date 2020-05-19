Henry Donald Park Jr., 93, of Chester, SD, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 peacefully at his home, where he spent nearly all of his life, surrounded by family.



""Junior"" was born on April 6, 1927 near Chester, SD, to parents Henry (""Hank"") and Kathryn Park. He grew up on the family farm along Buffalo Slough in Lake County and graduated from Chester High School in 1945. Junior was a standout basketball player for Chester High School where he set a scoring record in 1945 for most points during a South Dakota state tournament (59), including 31 points in a single game. Junior served in the United States Army during World War II from September 1945-1947 and was discharged as a sergeant. Following his years playing basketball for the Army, he was offered a full-ride athletic scholarship from Ohio State University but declined to return to his roots - the family farm. In 2019, Junior was inducted into the South Dakota Basketball Hall of Fame in recognition of his skills on the hardwood.



On June 5, 1952, Junior married Kathryn Foy, in Centerville, SD. The couple settled on the farm near Chester where Junior would build his life with Kathy. There they raised their five children and enjoyed traveling, touring 49 states. Junior and Kathy loved spending time with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren -especially on Sundays and holidays. Junior also enjoyed camping, trapping, hunting, fishing, playing cards and gardening.



Junior is survived by his sons, Randy (Pat) Park of Arlington, Tom (Janet) Park of Chester; daughters, Lori (Mike) Paulson of Sioux Falls and Monica (Bob) Greenfield of Sioux Falls; his daughter-in-law, Pat (Rodney) Park of Wentworth; 15 grandchildren: Aaron (Matthew Gaine) Park, Mandy Park, Jessica (Jafar) Karim, Jennifer (Patrick) Burke, Greg (Katie) Jones, Kari (David) Lavezzi, Kathryn Paulson, Garth (Danelle) Park, Christy (Thomas) Bossman, Megan (Seth) Klentz, Scott Park, Jason (Mallory) Park, Ryan (Nicola Obeney) Park, Rose (Johan) Hedrick VonWiederhold, and Shannon Park; 26 great grandchildren and siblings Jim (Betty) Park and MaryAnn (Darrell) Sorenson. Junior is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn, son Rodney, and sisters Muriel VanDam, Avis Klamm and Marge Myhres.



Junior was a member of St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church. Private services will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church at Huntimer and are arranged with Minnehaha Funeral Home in Dell Rapids. A Celebration of Life will happen at a later date.

