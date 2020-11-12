Howard James Sehr of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully of natural causes in his home on November 7, 2020 at the age of 81.



He was born on October 6, 1939 in Sioux Falls to Elizabeth (Daniels) and Steven Sehr. He grew up in a large, loving family in Harrisburg, SD with his siblings Betty, Teresa, Clete, Rose, Judy, and Pat. He attended Harrisburg High School and graduated in 1956. After graduation, he joined the Air Guard.



He married Janice Baker in 1966 and to this union they had three children, Scott, Michelle, and Sharene, during which time he started his successful lifetime career in sales. He briefly sold cars and worked for Nordica Foods. He then moved onto a 35-year career at Sears. Howard was a dedicated and hardworking man whose straightforward personality and gift of gab quickly earned him the trust of many customers. He worked his way up from sales and into management. His success in sales was evident by the multiple awards achieved while working for Sears.



In 1992 he married his wife Mona (Hosford). They lived in Sioux Falls, SD for a short time before moving to Mountainbrook Village in Gold Canyon, AZ where he made many wonderful friends and memories. He kept busy on the Mountainbrook Village Board of Directors, the Architectural Committee, and spent ample time golfing before returning back to Sioux Falls, SD to be closer to his family.



He was an active do-it-yourselfer who enjoyed staying busy with home improvement projects. Being one of seven kids, Howard grew up with family being an integral priority. He enjoyed spending quality time with his kids, grandkids, and siblings. He was a kind, generous man who was a hands-on dad and was always there to lend a hand when needed. He was exceptionally proud of his children and grandchildren and their many successes.



Grateful for having shared his life are his son, Scott (Tiffany) Sehr, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Sharene (Eric Lastition) Sehr, Hermosa Beach, CA; step-son, Todd (Debbie) Hosford, Phoenix, AZ; step-daughter, Kris (John) Buchanan, Laveen, AZ; five grandchildren Justin, Shayla, Eli, Alexander, Katlin; special friend Janice Armin, Mitchell, SD; his siblings Teresa (Ron); Rose; Judy (Lee); Pat (Ron); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents Steven and Elizabeth, his daughter Michelle, his wife Mona, his brother Clete, and his sister Betty.



A private family service will be held at a later date.

