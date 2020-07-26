I did not personally know Hunter, but felt as though I did through the love for him shown by his dad. A day didn’t go by that Micheal didn’t mention Hunter at least once. It seemed to me that they both lived through each other .. which is truly phenomenal in this day and age. Their love as dad and son was quite obvious. Hunter had such a purposeful life ahead of him with his music. He was an accomplished musician and the world was waiting for him. You will be missed, Hunter, but never forgotten.

Linda Cooney

Acquaintance