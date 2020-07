Iola Becvar, 88, Sioux Falls, formerly of Tyndall died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Sioux Falls.Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Wintz-Ray Funeral Home, Yankton. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Service will livestreamed at www.facebook.com/wintzray and www.facebook.com/minnehahafuneralhome. Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic and Wintz Ray Funeral Home, Yankton are assisting the family with arrangements.