Ione Pereboom, age 77 of Sioux Falls, SD died at her home on August 29th, 2020.
Visitation will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls on Thursday, September 3rd from 5:00 – 7:00 pm with family present. Her funeral service will be on Friday, September 4th at 1:00pm at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. To watch it virtually go to First Lutheran Church's Youtube Page. https://www.youtube.com/user/flcsf
The family invites you to join them for a time of food and fellowship at The Alliance, 1600 W. Russell Street, Sioux Falls, SD following the Funeral Service at First Lutheran.
Ione Janette (Mogler) Pereboom, was born in a maternity home in Arlington, SD on January 16th, 1943; the daughter of John and Hilda Mogler. Ione attended Arlington High School and on July 23rd, 1961 she married Les Pereboom at Arlington Lutheran Church. They were happily married for 53 years.
For over 20 years, Ione worked at the Avera Hospital as a tech in the Physical Therapy department. She retired in May 2000. During their retirement, she and Les traveled in their RV to many national parks around the US. They also volunteered at Lyndon B. Johnson Ranch in Stonewall, TX and Custer State Park, SD.
Ione enjoyed helping others and spending time with her family and friends. She was also an active member of First Lutheran Church and the Sarah Circle.
Ione is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Les, her sister Lorraine, and her brothers Melvin, Maynard, Harold and Daryl. Ione is survived by her daughter Tammy Pereboom and her son Chad Pereboom (Sandy), four granddaughters: Jillian Westrum (Alex), Abby Pereboom, Ellie Pereboom and Kim Pereboom, her brother Eugne Mogler (Naomi), LaDonna Jensen Berberich (Bernie) and other extended family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls and online condolences may be left to Ione's family at https://www.heritagesfsd.com/.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Media Ministry at First Lutheran Church, McCrossan's Boys Ranch, or Feeding South Dakota.