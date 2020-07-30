1/1
Jack Carlis
1938-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Carlis, 82 of Sioux Falls, passed away peacfully on July 25, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center. Visitation will be from 4:00-5:30 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to follow. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association of South Dakota or the Alzheimer's Association of South Dakota.

Jack was born on February 5, 1938 to Pat and Leona Carlis in Webster, SD.

He married Millie (Heuer) on August 29, 1964. Their 56th wedding anniversary would have been this month.

Jack is survived by his wife, Millie, his daughters Michelle Metcalf (Shane) of Wasilla, Alaska, and Julie Brodkorb (Jim) of Harrisburg, SD. Grandchildren Elizabeth Jackson (Brady), Anna Sliwa(Jimmy), Quinton Metcalf (Hannah), Shelby Brodkorb, and Jenna Brodkorb; and five great-grandchildren, Joanna, Jayden, Tanner, Kendall, and Travis; and sister Patricia Cronk of Mount Pleasant, SC.

Due to COVID the family asking masks be worn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Memorial service
05:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 30, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved