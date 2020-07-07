Jacqueline Joanne Spawn, 75, of Brandon, SD died June 29, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., July 7, 2020 at the Worthing Cemetery, Worthing, SD. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jackie was born December 18, 1944 in Canistota, SD to Dale and Fern (Lindbloom) Spicer. She graduated from Canistota High School and received her teaching certificate from General Beadle State College in Madison, SD. Jackie was united in marriage November 23, 1963 to Gary Lane Spawn, who predeceased her after 52 years together.
She began her teaching career in a country school for grades kindergarten – fifth grade. Jackie then taught second grade at Mellette Elementary in Watertown, SD. The rest of her career was in the financial industry, where she spent several years as a teller at various banks.
Almost always with a sparkle in her beautiful blue eyes, Jackie exhibited a wonderful zest for life. She was up for any adventure, as was demonstrated by many vacations, road trips and moves with her husband and children and spunkiness with her grandchildren. In her earlier years, Jackie enjoyed teaching Sunday School to elementary children. Her hobbies included playing piano, ice skating, cooking, reading and journaling. Jackie's vocabulary was extensive, as her children can attest to their learning of the spelling and meaning of her ""word of the day."" She always encouraged her children's activities and rarely missed a concert, game, contest or trip. She was also a member of Sunnycrest United Methodist Church. Jackie was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and close friend and touched the lives of many with her warm heart and smile.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter Terri (Spawn) Pepper of Sioux Falls, SD; son Steven Spawn of Rock Rapids, IA; granddaughters Samantha (Jon) Chapman, Camille Pepper and Sophie Pepper of Sioux Falls, SD; grandsons Christian Pepper and Truman Spawn of Sioux Falls, SD; sister Deanna (Leroy) Olinger of Salem, SD; sister-in-law Barb Spicer of Canistota, SD; sister-in-law Debbie (Smith) Cruz of Denver, CO; great-granddaughters Emerson Newcomb Weiland, Stella Pepper and Esme Garcia; nieces and nephews Laurie (Troy) Sterrett, Jill (Todd) Peichel, Kristi (Paul) Winterfeldt, Brad Olinger, Chad Spicer, Chris (Allison) Spicer, Nichole (Jason) Klinkhammer, Cory (April) Spicer, Amanda (Rob) Joubert, Jay Egan, Jill (Tina) Egan, Jackie (Jeff) Clark, Leslie (Egan) Showers and Stacy Egan; several cousins and grand-nieces and nephews and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, husband Gary Spawn, brothers Larry and Tom Spicer and sister Sharon Spicer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Edith Sanford Breast Initiative. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.heritagesfsd.com.