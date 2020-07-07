1/1
Jacqueline Joanne Spawn
1944-2020
Jacqueline Joanne Spawn, 75, of Brandon, SD died June 29, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., July 7, 2020 at the Worthing Cemetery, Worthing, SD. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jackie was born December 18, 1944 in Canistota, SD to Dale and Fern (Lindbloom) Spicer. She graduated from Canistota High School and received her teaching certificate from General Beadle State College in Madison, SD. Jackie was united in marriage November 23, 1963 to Gary Lane Spawn, who predeceased her after 52 years together.

She began her teaching career in a country school for grades kindergarten – fifth grade. Jackie then taught second grade at Mellette Elementary in Watertown, SD. The rest of her career was in the financial industry, where she spent several years as a teller at various banks.

Almost always with a sparkle in her beautiful blue eyes, Jackie exhibited a wonderful zest for life. She was up for any adventure, as was demonstrated by many vacations, road trips and moves with her husband and children and spunkiness with her grandchildren. In her earlier years, Jackie enjoyed teaching Sunday School to elementary children. Her hobbies included playing piano, ice skating, cooking, reading and journaling. Jackie's vocabulary was extensive, as her children can attest to their learning of the spelling and meaning of her ""word of the day."" She always encouraged her children's activities and rarely missed a concert, game, contest or trip. She was also a member of Sunnycrest United Methodist Church. Jackie was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and close friend and touched the lives of many with her warm heart and smile.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter Terri (Spawn) Pepper of Sioux Falls, SD; son Steven Spawn of Rock Rapids, IA; granddaughters Samantha (Jon) Chapman, Camille Pepper and Sophie Pepper of Sioux Falls, SD; grandsons Christian Pepper and Truman Spawn of Sioux Falls, SD; sister Deanna (Leroy) Olinger of Salem, SD; sister-in-law Barb Spicer of Canistota, SD; sister-in-law Debbie (Smith) Cruz of Denver, CO; great-granddaughters Emerson Newcomb Weiland, Stella Pepper and Esme Garcia; nieces and nephews Laurie (Troy) Sterrett, Jill (Todd) Peichel, Kristi (Paul) Winterfeldt, Brad Olinger, Chad Spicer, Chris (Allison) Spicer, Nichole (Jason) Klinkhammer, Cory (April) Spicer, Amanda (Rob) Joubert, Jay Egan, Jill (Tina) Egan, Jackie (Jeff) Clark, Leslie (Egan) Showers and Stacy Egan; several cousins and grand-nieces and nephews and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, husband Gary Spawn, brothers Larry and Tom Spicer and sister Sharon Spicer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Edith Sanford Breast Initiative. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.heritagesfsd.com.

Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Worthing Cemetery
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to you and your whole family during this difficult time. Peace, Prayers & Blessings A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again Maya Angelou
Lisa & Ken Ciesielski
Friend
July 5, 2020
So sorry about the loss of your mother. You are in our prayers.
Lynn Townsend Gorder
Lynn Gorder
Friend
July 3, 2020
Jackie was a very close & dear friend of mine. We often talked on the phone, and I will miss those calls greatly. She was a special friend from high school days and throughout the years; we shared many good times together. Blessings to her family, friends, and all who loved her. You are all in my prayers.
Rose Mary Morrow
Friend
July 2, 2020
Terri You and your family are in my prayers and in my thoughts and in my heart I will continue to say the rosary each day for you and your mom and your family if theres anything I can do for you at all dont be afraid to ask I thoughts are with you and your family just a friend Barb
Barb Frasch
July 2, 2020
My sympathy to the family! God bless you with his peace and comfort during this difficult time!
Chuck Kostboth
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Jackies family. I grew up with her and spent a lot of time with her as kids. Her Grandma, Cecelia Lindbloom, was my babysitter for many years. Rest in peace, Jackie!
Cindy (Monroe) Beisel
Friend
