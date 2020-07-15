1/1
James Lee Tommeraasen
1952-2020
James Lee Tommeraasen, 68, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Baltic and Renner, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. The family requests that masks be worn, and social distancing will be practiced. A private funeral service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at Baltic Lutheran Church, Baltic. Service will be livestreamed beginning at 10:30 AM at the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page.

Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
JUL
20
Funeral service
Baltic Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
