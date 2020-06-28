James Anton Olson ""Ole"", age 69 of Tea passed away in his home on June 26, 2020 after a hard fought battle against cancer.



James ""Ole"" was born on February 27, 1951 in Bristol, SD the son of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Brokaw) Olson. He worked various jobs in the trucking industry and in the Motor Coach industry. He also proudly served in the South Dakota Army National Guard for over 21 years.



Grateful for having shared his life are: his wife, Deborah, his children, Kimberly (Josh) Watson, Nicole (Corey) Kasin, Steven Olson; his grandchildren, McCartney Watson and Milo Kasin; brothers, David (Patricia) Olson, Richard (Sandra) Olson; a sister Janet (Kirk) Lardy; nieces and nephews and his ex-wife, Gail (Jack) Duck.



Visitation for Ole will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm with a Celebration of Life service at 6:30 pm. Interment will be on Saturday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Bristol Cemetery, Bristol, SD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store