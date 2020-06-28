James "Ole" Olson
1951 - 2020
James Anton Olson ""Ole"", age 69 of Tea passed away in his home on June 26, 2020 after a hard fought battle against cancer.

James ""Ole"" was born on February 27, 1951 in Bristol, SD the son of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Brokaw) Olson. He worked various jobs in the trucking industry and in the Motor Coach industry. He also proudly served in the South Dakota Army National Guard for over 21 years.

Grateful for having shared his life are: his wife, Deborah, his children, Kimberly (Josh) Watson, Nicole (Corey) Kasin, Steven Olson; his grandchildren, McCartney Watson and Milo Kasin; brothers, David (Patricia) Olson, Richard (Sandra) Olson; a sister Janet (Kirk) Lardy; nieces and nephews and his ex-wife, Gail (Jack) Duck.

Visitation for Ole will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm with a Celebration of Life service at 6:30 pm. Interment will be on Saturday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Bristol Cemetery, Bristol, SD.

Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 28, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
deann behnke
June 27, 2020
Remembering a fun, kind person. In his quiet way, he made our world a more pleasant place. Sending our condolences to all of the Olson relatives. Hugs!
Sue & Dale Petersen
Friend
June 27, 2020
Jim, your service to your state, country and family will never be forgotten nor in vain. It has been my honor and pleasure to have known you. I wish best in heaven. Oooh Rah fellow Veteran.
Oliver L (Jack) Duck Sr
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
