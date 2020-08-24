James Pierce, age 87 of Alzada Montana, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
The funeral service will be held 10:30am Monday, August 31, 2020 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery, with military honors.
James Douglas Pierce was born September 14, 1932 in Chino California. He was the son of Charles and Beatrice (Brown) Pierce. Jim farmed with his father near Chino for many years and eventually he started his own Greenfeed business, supplying dairies in the Chino area. He was also a 4-H leader and he frequented horse shows with his quarter horse and appaloosa in the cutting classes and western classes. During the Korean War, Jim served his country in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Frances Rose Abacherl on September 21, 1952 in Chino CA, and they were one month shy of celebrating their 68th year of marriage. Together Jim and Frances raised six children. After living in Chino for many years, they ranched in Buhl Idaho, raising sheep and cattle. For the past 15 years, they have enjoyed retirement in Alzada, Montana.
Jim was the rock of his family. He was a strong man in many ways, and he was always there for his wife and kids. He will be greatly missed by them all.
Jim is survived by his wife, Frances of Alzada MT; children, Roseann Madole of Alzada MT, James Pierce Jr. of Jerome ID, Andy Pierce and his wife Arlene of Buhl ID, Tony Pierce and his wife Beverly of Twenty Nine Palms CA, Julie Ridinger and her husband Johnie of Alzada MT, Charlie Pierce of Twin Falls ID; 33 grandchildren; 64 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Fox and her husband Delmer and their children, James, Charles, and Carolyn; brother, Charles and his wife Lois and their son Michael; and brother, John; and great granddaughter, Tristyn Madole.