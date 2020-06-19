James (Jim) Rumbolz passed away peacefully on June 16th, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Home. He was 88 years old. Jim was born on December 22, 1931 in Ethan, South Dakota to Effie and Ernest Rumbolz, Sr.







Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy, his parents, a sister and two brothers. He is survived by four children, Terryl Cadwell, Sioux Falls, SD, Cheryl Pedersen (Steve), Eagan, MN, Jay Rumbolz (Angie), Yakima, WA, and Judy Rumbolz, Sioux Falls, SD, four grandsons, five granddaughters, and nine great grandchildren.







A Celebration of Life will be held at the end of July. On Friday, July 24th a car procession will leave from Heritage Funeral Home to Woodlawn Cemetery at 2:00 pm led by a SD Highway Patrol Honor Guard assisted by the SF Police Department. A short committal service will be held graveside.







Saturday, July 25th there will be a gathering of friends from 2:00- 5:00 p.m. at Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille in Sioux Falls.A time of sharing memories and honoring Jim will begin at 3:00 p.m.







We ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The SD Highway Patrol Association.







All arrangements are being handled by Heritage Funeral Home.

