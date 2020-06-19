James "Jim" Rumbolz
1931 - 2020
James (Jim) Rumbolz passed away peacefully on June 16th, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Home. He was 88 years old. Jim was born on December 22, 1931 in Ethan, South Dakota to Effie and Ernest Rumbolz, Sr.



Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy, his parents, a sister and two brothers. He is survived by four children, Terryl Cadwell, Sioux Falls, SD, Cheryl Pedersen (Steve), Eagan, MN, Jay Rumbolz (Angie), Yakima, WA, and Judy Rumbolz, Sioux Falls, SD, four grandsons, five granddaughters, and nine great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the end of July. On Friday, July 24th a car procession will leave from Heritage Funeral Home to Woodlawn Cemetery at 2:00 pm led by a SD Highway Patrol Honor Guard assisted by the SF Police Department. A short committal service will be held graveside.



Saturday, July 25th there will be a gathering of friends from 2:00- 5:00 p.m. at Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille in Sioux Falls.A time of sharing memories and honoring Jim will begin at 3:00 p.m.



We ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The SD Highway Patrol Association.



All arrangements are being handled by Heritage Funeral Home.

Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Committal
Woodlawn Cemetery
JUL
25
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jim. My mom, Ag Hicks and I enjoyed visiting with him at Prince of Peace.
RIP Jim
Ag Hicks & Marley Lemon
Marley Lemon
Friend
June 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kim Rumbolz
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Peggy and Ole Hoel
Family
