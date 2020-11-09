1/1
James W. Bruns
1940 - 2020
James W. Bruns, 80, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Due to Covid, we are planning an outdoor funeral so people can be safe. Because of his love for Catfish Bay, it will be held at Catfish Bay Waterski Park in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls. He was not a dress up type guy and with 40 degree sunny weather forecasted, feel free to wear warm outdoor comfortable clothes if you are able to attend. Please check back shortly for a complete obituary and up to date information on whether or not we are able to livestream the event.

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral
01:00 PM
Catfish Bay Waterski Park
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
November 8, 2020
Sincere sympathies from the entire Kutter family. Jim was such a sweet guy and Mike really enjoyed his time with him up.in the sound booth. Always saw him with a smile for everyone. Blessings to all the family as they journey through this loss.
Love Lisa Mike Nathan Noah Kutter

Lisa Barlow-Kutter
Friend
November 8, 2020
What do you say about Jim? Well Jim and I spent about 13 years in school together from K to Seniors at WHS and in those years we had many adventures. One memorable incident was at football practice when I was a fast end, ran for the score only to be tackled by what I thought was a herd of buffalo. It was Jim, it seemed like about 180 pounds against my 125. It was then Jim taught me that football was not my game. I'll miss you Jim, we had fun. We'll not forget you! Our condolences to Jim's family.
Royce and Deanna Adams
Royce Adams
Friend
November 7, 2020
Our condolences to Jimmy, Jennifer and the entire family. We have many fond memories of spending time with Jim and Eloa over the years. May God richly bless his memory.
Obed and Susanne Nelson
Family
