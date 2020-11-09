James W. Bruns, 80, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Due to Covid, we are planning an outdoor funeral so people can be safe. Because of his love for Catfish Bay, it will be held at Catfish Bay Waterski Park in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls. He was not a dress up type guy and with 40 degree sunny weather forecasted, feel free to wear warm outdoor comfortable clothes if you are able to attend. Please check back shortly for a complete obituary and up to date information on whether or not we are able to livestream the event.
Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 9, 2020.