What do you say about Jim? Well Jim and I spent about 13 years in school together from K to Seniors at WHS and in those years we had many adventures. One memorable incident was at football practice when I was a fast end, ran for the score only to be tackled by what I thought was a herd of buffalo. It was Jim, it seemed like about 180 pounds against my 125. It was then Jim taught me that football was not my game. I'll miss you Jim, we had fun. We'll not forget you! Our condolences to Jim's family.

Royce and Deanna Adams

Friend