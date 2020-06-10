Jane Kathryn (Selland) Stradinger, 68, of Isabel, went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, ND. She was surrounded by love and angels came to carry her home.



Jane was born April 11, 1952, to L.A. ""Arne" Selland and Florence Lorraine (Moe) Selland and was the third of four children. She adored her dad and farm life and spent many hours with him doing chores and taking care of the farm, often in her bare feet, because that's the way she liked it.



She grew up on the Moe family homestead in the same house as her Grandma Emma. In 1964, when Jane was in the 7th grade, the family moved to their own farm in Garretson, SD. She was openly welcomed into her new school and formed unique and lifelong friendships with her class of 1970.



Because of her love of animals, Jane enrolled in pre-veterinary medicine at SDSU her freshman year but changed her major to music the following year with an emphasis on piano. She loved music and her passion for it would prove to bless others for her entire life. Jane met Jeff the fall of '71 and they became good friends. When she was a senior, Jeff invited her to be his date to the Military Ball and from that time on, he was a ""goner". He was enamored by her love of life and captivating smile. She was beautiful inside and out. They were married in September '75 and spent the next year in Sacramento undergoing navigation training in the U.S. Air Force. They were stationed at Rapid City for the next 5 years. During this time, their daughter Sara was born in '77 and son, Sam, in '79. They moved to Isabel in the summer of '81 and bought the Harry Berghuis place and ranched alongside Jeff's parents, Paul and Faye Stradinger. Their son, Nathaniel was born that fall and their daughter, Jessica, was born in 1989. In 2002, Jeff and Jane ""adopted"" their Norwegian exchange student, Solveig.



Jane loved the ranch and living on the prairie. She had a lot of pluck and did whatever was needed to ma.ke ends meet. Whether it was lambing, calving or cooking for large branding and shearing crews, she dove right in. Jane was a wonderful cook and went all out with her meals and especially enjoyed sharing her traditional Norwegian dishes. Jane introduced Jeff's family to her Norwegian Christmas customs and always made sure the family had a Christmas Eve program. Quite often, some kind of theatrics went along with the banquet.



Jane was pianist at her church for 38 years. She also a accompanied the students at Isabel School every year from 1981 until the school closed in 2009. Jane looked for opportunities to share her musical talent whenever she could. She initiated and organized the annual Christmas Cantata, bringing together singers from surrounding communities. Jane was greatly blessed by the joy and friendship created by this event. She loved every facet of sharing music with others. Jane had a flair for drama and fun, putting on skits for Bible school, AWANA and the Women's Winter Retreat. The Selland family reunion was another occasion where she put her stage talents to use. She would prepare months in advance and her skits were a source of delight or embarrassment to her family.



Jane was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and faithfully watched every game she could even when they stank. But, then, loyalty was a hallmark of her life. She loved laughing with her friends and cutting up. Most of all, she lived a life focused on her Beloved, Jesus. Her deepest longing was to know more of Him. Now her longings are fulfilled and she is living in unspeakable joy in His presence.



Grateful for sharing in Jane's life are her husband, Jeff, daughters Sara (Stradinger) Angsman and Jessica (Stradinger) Johnson, and Solveig Oma; sons Sam and Nate Stradinger, son-in-law Erin Johnson; grandchildren Baden Paterson, Jeffrey and Ryan Angsman, and Tallulah Rose Johnson. Her sister, Dianne (Ken) Rose, sister-in-law Lucy Selland, and sister Kay Gant. Her father-in-law Paul Stradinger; brothers-in-law, Dale (Lisa) Stradinger, Jay (Marjorie) Stradinger and Lynn (Bev) Stradinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Steve, brothers-in-law Rick Becker and Tom Gant, nephew Jake Gant and her mother-in-law, Faye Stradinger.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 21 in Garretson SD at the Zion Lutheran Church at 10 a.m.



A prayer service will be held on Thursday, July 23, at the Isabel Baptist church at 7 p.m., and funeral services will be held the following day, July 24, at the Isabel Community Hall at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillview Cemetery, in Isabel.



Memorial gifts will go toward the Women's Winter Retreat and the Isabel AWANA program.

