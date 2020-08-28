Janice L. Dangel, 74 and longtime school system educator, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Center after a long battle with cancer. A memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home.



Memorials may be direct to the St. Katharine Drexel Food Pantry.



Janice L. Petersen was born on June 10, 1945 at Viborg, SD to Marvin and Selma (Simonson) Petersen. Jan graduated from Hurley High School in 1963 and received her BS degree from Dakota State University and her Masters Degree from SDSU. She spent 34 years as a teacher and principal in the Sioux Falls Schools. Jan retired in 2000 and spent nearly 20 years of wonderful retirement playing Bunco and Maj Jongg with her many friends.



On May 31, 1968 she married David Dangel in Madison, SD. Jan was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church and also belonged to many professional and educational organizations.



Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Dave; her daughter Kristie and husband Nathan Earl, her grandson Kayden Earl; a sister Karen and husband Richard Tellinghuisen, all of Sioux Falls; a brother Wayne Petersen, Lennox; and a host of family friends and relatives.



We remember Jan for her love and devotion to her family and friends, the many holiday meals she prepared for family and for any one who needed a place to celebrate the holidays, the 100's of horse shows she attended, her love for all the students whose lives she touched, for her love of reading and working puzzles and playing Maj Jongg and Bunco with her friends, and the many hours she spent caring for others.



May God Bless Her.





