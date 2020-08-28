1/1
Janice L. Dangel
1945 - 2020
Janice L. Dangel, 74 and longtime school system educator, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Center after a long battle with cancer. A memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home.

Memorials may be direct to the St. Katharine Drexel Food Pantry.

Janice L. Petersen was born on June 10, 1945 at Viborg, SD to Marvin and Selma (Simonson) Petersen. Jan graduated from Hurley High School in 1963 and received her BS degree from Dakota State University and her Masters Degree from SDSU. She spent 34 years as a teacher and principal in the Sioux Falls Schools. Jan retired in 2000 and spent nearly 20 years of wonderful retirement playing Bunco and Maj Jongg with her many friends.

On May 31, 1968 she married David Dangel in Madison, SD. Jan was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church and also belonged to many professional and educational organizations.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Dave; her daughter Kristie and husband Nathan Earl, her grandson Kayden Earl; a sister Karen and husband Richard Tellinghuisen, all of Sioux Falls; a brother Wayne Petersen, Lennox; and a host of family friends and relatives.

We remember Jan for her love and devotion to her family and friends, the many holiday meals she prepared for family and for any one who needed a place to celebrate the holidays, the 100's of horse shows she attended, her love for all the students whose lives she touched, for her love of reading and working puzzles and playing Maj Jongg and Bunco with her friends, and the many hours she spent caring for others.

May God Bless Her.


Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
29 entries
August 23, 2020
My sympathy to the Dangel family. Jan was a wonderful leader and principal. I was blessed to have her hire and mentor me for my first job in the district 35 years ago. Her guidance gave me the confidence and knowledge to make a career in education. She made a huge impact in many lives. God Bless.

Colleen Werner
Colleen Werner
Coworker
May 5, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you Dave, Kristie and Jan's entire family
Jan was my coworker, then my principal, but most of all my dear friend for 50 years. We shared many ups and downs. Jan will definitely be missed by everyone she touched.
Donna Garber
Friend
April 28, 2020
Dave, Greg and I are so very sad to hear of the passing of your lovely wife. You are in our thoughts during this especially difficult time.
We think of you every time we pass the Lancaster Fairgrounds.
Mary Schmitz
April 20, 2020
Mrs Dangel was my 3rd grade teacher at Laura B Anderson and she was my favorite!!! So sorry for your loss.
Robin Apland/Thibodeau
Student
April 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Dangel Family. I had the privilege of working with Jan at Cleveland Elementary - in fact, she hired me for my very first teaching job. It was an honor to work with her. She absolutely loved the students and always wanted the best for them. I will never forget the confidence she gave me as a brand new teacher. Thank you Jan for everything- you've touched so many lives.
Denise Shields
Coworker
April 19, 2020
Condolences to Karen and Wayne.
Christine Grinager-Howard
Family
April 19, 2020
What a wonderful co-worker and friend! Dave, Linda and I send our heartfelt wishes for strength and the knowledge that family and friends will lift you up in prayer and a willingness to be present and listen if you feel the need to talk.
Denny Higgason
Coworker
April 19, 2020
My sympathy to the Dangel family. I have fond memories of working with Jan at Cleveland Elementary. Even though it was many years ago, I can still hear her voice and her laughter. God bless.
Barbara Ranschau
Coworker
April 18, 2020
Dave and family, our sincere condolences at the Los of your beloved wife and mother. Our prayers are with you all.
Donna Edwards
April 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and your family Dave. May you find Peace and comfort knowing she is at rest. Take care during this most difficult time and know others are thinking about you. Hopefully, we will attend a Mass of celebration for Janice in the near future. God Bless.
Jessie DeGiorgio
Acquaintance
April 17, 2020
Our condolences on the loss of your Wife and Mother. Ray and Diane Craig
Ray Craig
April 17, 2020
Dave and family, so sorry to hear about Jan. Thoughts and prayers to you.
Jane Hauck
Friend
April 17, 2020
Dear Dave and family,
I always appreciated Jan's support for children, staff and parents at Cleveland, Longfellow and Laura B. Anderson Elementary Schools. Jan readily extended herself to those who may have needed a caring touch on the shoulder, a hug, or just a kind word. Thanks Jan for all the years you gave to this community through your special gifts an educator.
Curt Olson
Curt Olson
Coworker
April 17, 2020
Dear Dave, Kristie and family,
So sorry to hear of Jan's passing. She was a loved member of a wonderful family. However, memories will last forever. God bless you all.
Denny Oviatt, Scottsdale AZ
Denny Oviatt
April 17, 2020
Please know that caring thoughts are with you and your family. Jan will be in our hearts and memories. May God give you comfort.
Siri Pflipsen
Coworker
April 17, 2020
Dave, so very sorry for your loss! Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ken & Janet Schafer
Friend
April 17, 2020
so sorry for your loss. She always had a smile
mary kay smith
April 16, 2020
Jan was a wonderful woman who loved her family and friends, and she will be missed. May her family find comfort in their sweet memories of this kind and generous soul.
Sheila Stanley
Acquaintance
April 16, 2020
My deepest sympathies to your family as you move through this difficult time. I was blessed to work with Jan when she was principal at Laura B. Anderson.. She was so kind and had an obvious heart for the kids, as well as her staff. May God hold you close and give you His peace.
MelaDee Ammann
April 16, 2020
Embracing you all during this very difficult time. I always enjoyed seeing Jan in the Dr's office. She was always so kind and so proud of her family. Nurse Jane
Jane Freeman
April 16, 2020
Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. May God be with you during this difficult time.
Renae Green
Family
April 16, 2020
Dave
I'm sorry for your loss.
Bob Pulford
April 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Dangel family. I have many great memories of the time spent working with Jan at Cleveland Elementary. What a wonderful person and co-worker. Prayers and comfort to the family.
Norma Krouse
Coworker
April 16, 2020
Dave & family, Twyla and I send our sympathy over Jan's death. I have fond memories of working with her and you over the years in the District. We will keep you and your family in our prayers. May God give you comfort!
Bill Smith
Bill Smith
Coworker
April 15, 2020
All my sympathies to the family of Janice
(Petersen) Dangel! Especially to you Karen
and Wayne. Our acquaintances go back many
years. With out a doubt Janice was a wonderful
teacher just like her mother. She filled all her days
for the good of mankind. She will be missed!
Love, Blessings & Prayers,
Rita Flyger Joseph
Rita Flyger Joseph
April 15, 2020
Dear Dave and Family, I was sad to read of Jan's passing. What a legacy she has left with so many in Sioux Falls as a teacher and a Principal. My thoughts are with you as you say your goodbyes. May you find great peace in wonderful memories of your times together and know she made a difference in so many lives.
Dione Belling
Coworker
April 15, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this very difficult time. Prayers for God to heal your heart.
Jackie Geppert
Friend
April 15, 2020
It's rare to find a friend as dear as Jan. Our families were neighbors & life long friends. There are so many, many memories we made through out the years. I will cherish those. Jan was such a loving, caring, giving person. She blessed so many lives. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Ruth Skinner
Friend
April 15, 2020
She was my friend and I worked with her at Cleveland elem. Jan was a caring and loving person. I will miss her and our monthly breakfast. Rest in peace dear friend
Karlene Elcock
Friend
