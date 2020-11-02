Janice M. Cink, 93, passed away peacefully at Tieszen Memorial Nursing Home on Friday, October 30, 2020.



Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from noon to 5:00 p.m. with family present from 3:00-5:00. A Rosary will begin at 4:40 lead by Mary Cink and a Wake service to begin at 5:00 p.m. lead by Decan Roger Heidt.



Janice's Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Saint Lambert's Catholic Church with burial immediately following at St. Christina Catholic Cemetery in Parker, SD.



Janice was born on December 30, 1926, to Roy and Martha Lakings in Hurley, SD. Janice graduated from Hurley High School in 1945. After graduating from high school she attended and graduated from the South Dakota Beauty Academy in 1946. She loved serving her clients as a beautician in both Parker and Garretson. Janice met the love of her life Derald Cink at a dance hall in Davis, SD. The two got married on November 25, 1947. From the blessing of this marriage created three children. Pat, Philip and Tim. The family farmed 240 acres near Parker, SD until 1960. In 1960 the family moved to Sioux Falls, SD where Derald took a job as an electrician and Janice went to work for Sencore Electronics and Raven Industries. Janice was dedicated to volunteering in her community and put in many hours serving others as she volunteered for Dougherty Hospice, McKennan Hospital, and Saint Lambert Catholic Church.



Janice and Derald enjoyed traveling. A few of their favorite locations were Hawaii, many of the beautiful National Parks from coast to coast and Florida. Janice was an exceptional cook and loved to serve those she cared about. Janice was skilled as a cook and baker. Janice was the glue that held the family together and she cared deeply for those around her.



Janice is lovingly remembered by, her husband Darald; children, Patricia (Frank) Leisinger (Trent, SD), Tim Cink (Sioux Falls, SD); daughter in law, Judy Cink (Sioux Falls, SD); 4 grandchildren, Nicole, Angela, Kristy, and Michael; seven great grandchildren; brother, Harlan Lakings (Minneapolis, MN) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Janice was preceded in death by her son, Philip; granddaughter, Julie Cink; two brothers, Wayne and Harris Roger Lakings.







The family would like to extend their gratitude to the dedicated and loving staff at the Tieszen Memorial Home and Compassionate Care Hospice for the exceptional care they gave Janice.

