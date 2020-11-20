On Saturday, November 14, 2020, Jean Takvam, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at age 96, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, SD. Jean Elizabeth Copeland was born on April 16, 1924 to Roy and Hilda (Mahs) Copeland of Minneapolis, MN. She grew up and attended school in Minneapolis. Jean was united in marriage to Clarence Takvam on June 4, 1949 in Minneapolis. They made their home and raised their three children in Richfield, MN, and they were long-time members of Bethany Covenant Church. In retirement, they relocated to Sioux Falls, SD to be near family. They were members of First Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls. During the last four years of her life, Jean resided at Primrose Retirement Community in Sioux Falls. Jean made every holiday and birthday a special event by serving delicious food and creating a warm environment. Many great memories live on because of her giving spirit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her parents; her brother Wayne Copeland; infant daughter Deborah; sister-in-law Nellie Takvam; in-laws Ole and Mabel Takvam; and brother-in-law Bernard Takvam. She is survived by daughter Holly (Wendell) Hoffman, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter Kim (Larry) Martin, Denver, CO; son John Takvam, Sioux Falls, SD; granddaughters Sarah Hoffman and Melissa (Matt) O’Brien, both St. Paul, MN; Elizabeth (Eric) Draper and Emily Martin (fiancé Ben Ramos), both Denver, CO; brother-in-law Lawerence Takvam, Maple Grove, MN; nieces Linda (Steve) White, Tampa, FL; and Jill (Don) Myhre, Maple Grove, MN. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Sioux Falls, SD, and to Primrose Retirement Community, Sioux Falls, SD.

