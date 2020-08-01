1/1
Jean Elaine Berry
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Elaine Berry, 79, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away after a courageous 20 year battle with MS.

Jean's funeral will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home.

Jean Elaine Berry, daughter of Carral and Lydia ""Mae"" (Bartlett) was born on June 19, 1941 in Sioux Falls, SD. Jean grew up on a farm near Crooks, SD and graduated from Lyons High School in 1959.

Jean worked at Fenn Candy Company and then finished her career at Austads Golf.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and her animals, especially her horse Rascal.

Grateful for sharing her life are her son, Daniel; sisters, Barbara Christensen Jefferson, SD, Elsie Beevers (Curtis), Sante Fe, NM; twin brother, Jim Berry (Charlene), Sioux Falls, SD, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, June Carsrud.

A special thank you to the officers Fatone and Star and Sargent Walton of the Sioux Falls Police Department for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Another special thanks to Cam Smith at DHS and Tina Bye at Spectrum Home Care.

A burial service will be held at Benton Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral
10:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Mary how empty our building feels, I will miss our sweet treats together... You will always be remembered girlfriend.This one is for you darling . we will keep eyes on dan the man for you throw a rock. Love you Suzi
sue stoner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved