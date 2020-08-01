Jean Elaine Berry, 79, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away after a courageous 20 year battle with MS.



Jean's funeral will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home.



Jean Elaine Berry, daughter of Carral and Lydia ""Mae"" (Bartlett) was born on June 19, 1941 in Sioux Falls, SD. Jean grew up on a farm near Crooks, SD and graduated from Lyons High School in 1959.



Jean worked at Fenn Candy Company and then finished her career at Austads Golf.



She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and her animals, especially her horse Rascal.



Grateful for sharing her life are her son, Daniel; sisters, Barbara Christensen Jefferson, SD, Elsie Beevers (Curtis), Sante Fe, NM; twin brother, Jim Berry (Charlene), Sioux Falls, SD, and a number of nieces and nephews.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, June Carsrud.



A special thank you to the officers Fatone and Star and Sargent Walton of the Sioux Falls Police Department for going above and beyond the call of duty.



Another special thanks to Cam Smith at DHS and Tina Bye at Spectrum Home Care.



A burial service will be held at Benton Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

